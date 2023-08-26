Murdaugh Plea Deal, Another Mysterious Boat Crash, Political Scandal Update – Week In Review 8/26/2023

Our team traveled across South Carolina this week chasing several stories – including a visit to the historic Williamsburg County courthouse in Kingstree, S.C. for a plea hearing tied to the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Lead state prosecutor Creighton Waters brought the heat against disgraced Palmetto State attorney Cory Fleming – eviscerating the financial co-conspirator of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

In other news, our research director Jenn Wood dove deep into a story out of rural Richland County that continues to haunt a Midlands family – the May 16, 2020 death of 19-year-old Jaden Phillips. So much went wrong in this case it’s hard to know where to start … but Wood pulls at all the threads in the hopes of finding answers.

***

There was also a ton of political news to cover as a pair of South Carolina politicians – former governor Nikki Haley and junior U.S. senator Tim Scott – made their debuts on a Republican presidential debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

We also provided a big update on the ‘Days of our Congressman‘ scandal, a still-unraveling political/ sex soap opera starring third-term congressman William Timmons of Greenville, S.C.

We may have additional updates on that story later today …

Timmons is gunning for a fourth term in Washington, D.C. in 2024, but the 38-year-old fortunate son is expected to face stiff opposition after pulling off an uninspiring GOP primary win in the spring of 2022.

