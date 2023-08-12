More Murdaugh Accountability, New Sextortion Law, Palmetto Political Scandal – Week In Review 8/12/2023

As the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga continues advancing through its “accountability” phase, we are seeing more of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s co-conspirators make their dates with justice.

And more of his erstwhile allies come to grips with the new order in South Carolina …

The latest indicted accomplice to face the music? Cory Fleming – an attorney from Beaufort, S.C. who participated in Murdaugh’s fleecing of a pair of insurance companies. Having already entered a guilty plea at the federal level, Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 in front of U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel. However, Fleming is also scheduled to stand trial on September 11, 2023 on state charges per the order of S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

The disposition of the dueling charges against Fleming has spawned a prosecutorial turf war between the office of U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs and S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – one which could impact the progress of several ongoing investigations.

Speaking of … while Fleming awaits his fate, another Murdaugh-related defendant appears close to entering a plea in connection with a drug and gambling probe. And trust us … this inquiry could pull back several as-yet-unrevealed layers of the Murdaugh saga.

*****

*****

In other news, our founding editor provided an update on the story of South Carolina state representative Brandon Guffey – who has embarked on a one-man war against underage “sextortion” in the Palmetto State (and beyond).

Guffey visited our studios back in December and shared the story of his son – Gavin Timothy Guffey, who died by suicide last summer after an unknown individual tried to extort him over an illicit image. Since then, Gavin’s story has gone national … and his father pushed legislation through the S.C. General Assembly making sextortion a felony punishable by lengthy prison sentences.

This week, representative Guffey penned a heartfelt update on his ongoing journey in support of his son – and his ongoing quest to keep other families from having to suffer through what his family did.

On the lighter side, we dropped something of a political bombshell on the South Carolina Upstate this week with an update on the made-for-daytime-television drama unspooling around U.S. congressman William Timmons.

#YeahThatGreenville … it’s getting hot in here.

We also updated our audience on some national attention being paid to a story we broke several weeks ago – the escalating vice presidential speculation surrounding U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace.

*****

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGHS

Dynasty Finally Called Out

Plea Deal With Alleged Gang Member Could Reveal Missing Money

Murdaugh RICO Conspiracy Alleged

An Accounting Of Alex Murdaugh’s Assets

SEXTORTION

Summoning The Strength To Fight Sextortion

POLITICS

‘Days Of Our Congressman’: Inside The Secret Life Of A Political Mistress

Nancy Mace: Veepstakes Buzz Builds

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

