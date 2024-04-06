Colucci Retrial, Coosawhatchie Mystery, Palmetto Legislative Update – Week In Review 4/6/2024

This week’s big story is the looming retrial of accused killer Michael F. Colucci – a Summerville, South Carolina jeweler who according to state prosecutors strangled his wife and then staged her “suicide” in an attempt to cover his tracks.

The lifeless, discolored body of 38-year-old Sara Lynn Colucci was found on a concrete slab next to a chain link fence outside one of the Colucci family’s jewelry stores on May 20, 2015 – a black garden hose wrapped around her neck. Her husband – purportedly sitting in a car just twenty feet away from where her body was found – gave conflicting accounts of what he saw (and when). Meanwhile, wounds on both husband and wife pointed to a struggle preceding her death.

Colucci went to trial in November 2018, but after eight days of evidence, testimony and arguments – and two days of jury deliberations – a mistrial was declared when jurors couldn’t decide whether to find him ‘not guilty’ or guilty of the lesser crime of voluntary manslaughter.

The murder rap, apparently, was not on the table …

In this week’s episode, our Will Folks and Jenn Wood discuss the upcoming retrial and how the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson could face an even tougher challenge this go-round as it seeks to get the murder rap against Colucci to stick.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In other news, our media outlet exclusively reported this week on a shocking discovery on the banks of the Coosawhatchie River straddling the border of Hampton and Jasper counties. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. EDT on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 3, 2024, first responders were called to a boat ramp on the edge of the river overlooking several hundred acres of swampland. There, they found a half-naked and unresponsive white female bound by the wrists – and reportedly also by the ankles – with zip-ties.

The woman – who has yet to be identified by police – is in stable condition.

Our Andy Fancher provided our audience with an update on this case before heading to the South Carolina Lowcountry to get the very latest on this unfolding mystery …

Finally, our special projects director Dylan Nolan and I sat down to recap the latest on several big issues making their way through the S.C. General Assembly – including an update on the push for judicial reform.

Once again, thanks to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – and continue pushing for reforms that enhance accountability at the institutional level – please consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

