South Carolina Senator Hospitalized Following Apparent Heart Issue

A South Carolina state senator was hospitalized on Friday after experiencing a reported heart issue, sources familiar with his condition have confirmed to this news outlet.

S.C. senator John Scott Jr. was hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)’s cardiovascular unit on Friday evening (August 11, 2023) following the incident.

“Senator John Scott experienced a medical issue today and is currently at the cardiovascular unit at MUSC in Charleston,” Jeff Gossett, the clerk of the chamber, informed senators on Friday evening. “Unfortunately, we do not have any details on his condition.”

Those familiar with Scott’s condition have told this news outlet he is in “very dire straits.”

“His family is asking for your prayers,” Gossett added, promising to provide senators with an update on Scott’s status “as soon as we have additional information.”

We would certainly join Scott’s family and the members of the Senate in offering up our prayers for a full recovery.

Scott, 69, of Richland County, S.C. graduated from S.C. State University in 1975. He was elected to the S.C. General Assembly in 1990 and served eighteen years in the S.C. House of Representatives prior to winning election to the S.C. Senate. Scott has represented S.C. Senate District 19 (.pdf) – which includes northern Richland County – since 2009.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

