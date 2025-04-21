‘Murdaugh Murders’ Jury Investigation: Attorney Calls Law Enforcement’s Bluff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the latest twist in the ongoing jury tampering saga tied to the double murder conviction of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, the lawyer representing two jurors at the center of the controversy is firing back at the state’s top law enforcement agency.

In a letter dated April 18, 2025, Columbia attorney Joe McCulloch pushed back against claims from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) that he obstructed their efforts to interview his clients — two jurors who served on the panel that convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son.

The letter, addressed to SLED general counsel Adam Whitsett, was the first public response from McCulloch since SLED rebuked his characterization of their long-running investigation into alleged misconduct by former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

To recap: McCulloch blasted SLED earlier this month for failing to diligently investigate documented jury tampering – and alleged jury rigging – in Murdaugh’s double homicide trial two years ago. SLED shot back, claiming it was McCulloch – not the agency – holding up the show. Specifically, Whitsett accused McCulloch of canceling interviews with his clients scheduled for last January.

“It is accurate that interviews were scheduled for January 17, 2024,” McCulloch wrote. “It is also accurate that due to a conflict I requested rescheduling.”

McCulloch noted a massive heart attack he experienced on January 22, 2024 delayed rescheduling, but questioned why the agency had not taken further steps to reinitiate contact in the months that followed.

McCulloch went on to say he was unaware of any other attempts by SLED to contact him or his clients in the intervening fifteen months, noting pointedly “I have never known SLED to be bashful about requesting important interviews in criminal investigations.”

In a sharply worded jab at the agency’s stated commitment to an impartial investigation, McCulloch wrote, “I am surprised that SLED… would not have been more aggressive in reaching out since January of 2024 to reschedule.”

Still, McCulloch says his clients “stand ready and agree to be interviewed as soon as possible.”

Whitsett’s letter to McCulloch indicated the agency was hoping to have conducted the interviews prior to next Monday (April 28, 2025).

The flurry of letters is the latest front in a months-long war of words between SLED, Murdaugh’s defense team and those representing jurors caught up in the explosive post-conviction allegations — most notably, claims that Hill improperly influenced the jury and communicated with them outside the presence of the court.

SLED’s letter, released Thursday, accused McCulloch of canceling a scheduled interview and failing to respond to subsequent communications. The agency said those delays contributed to a 15-month gap in progress on its investigation — which was first launched in September 2023 after defense attorneys raised concerns about Hill’s alleged misconduct during Murdaugh’s murder trial.

Hill has denied wrongdoing but stepped down from her position as clerk earlier this year after her son was indicted on charges related to unauthorized access of court computer systems.

As SLED faces mounting scrutiny for its slow-moving investigation and the defense team continues to argue that Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial was compromised, the April 18 letter makes one thing clear: The blame game is far from over.

