Attorney For Two Murdaugh Jurors Hospitalized Following Heart Attack

A prominent South Carolina attorney who represents two of the jurors in the still-unfolding Alex Murdaugh jury tampering saga was hospitalized this week after suffering a serious heart issue.

Joe McCulloch of Columbia, S.C. reportedly endured a heart attack on Monday (January 22, 2024).

Multiple sources familiar with McCulloch’s situation indicated he was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning (January 23, 2024) but that future procedures were likely necessary.

“It could have been much worse,” a source close to the lawyer told this media outlet.

It is not immediately clear how McCulloch’s heart attack could impact his ability to represent his clients at next week’s big hearing on the jury tampering allegations. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this week, but it is not clear whether he will be cleared to practice law prior to his upcoming procedures.

Prayers up for South Carolina attorney @joemccullochsc, who suffered a serious heart attack today. Joe is reportedly in stable condition but please keep his family in your ?? as we await further details. — FITSNews (@fitsnews) January 22, 2024

McCulloch’s clients are not parties to next week’s hearing, but one of them will be a witness at the proceedings. In fact, one of McCulloch’s clients – Juror No 630 – could wind up being a potentially decisive witness at the hearing.

McCulloch also represents the famed “egg juror,” who was removed from the deliberating panel in Murdaugh’s case on the final day of the trial following an alleged conspiracy led by embattled Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

According to Murdaugh’s attorneys, Hill “invented a story about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might not vote guilty.” That story wound up being exposed as a “total fabrication,” Murdaugh’s lawyers insisted.

A fixture at Murdaugh’s trial in Walterboro, S.C. – dubbed the ‘Trial of the Century’ in the Palmetto State – McCulloch has been among the most recognizable attorneys in South Carolina its aftermath, making multiple television appearances on CourtTV and other networks.

A longtime close friend of top Murdaugh lawyer Dick Harpootlian, McCulloch has long been seen as an advocate for the convicted killer receiving a new trial. Meanwhile, attorneys representing other jurors on the panel have publicly advocated against Murdaugh receiving a new trial.

So far, there is no indication his potential incapacitation ahead of next week’s hearing has given former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal cause to pause those deliberations. Assuming that changes, we will let our audience know.

Toal ruled decisively last week in favor of the state of South Carolina on several key points of law related to the upcoming hearing – dramatically reducing the odds Murdaugh will receive a new trial. However, Toal’s rulings may have opened the door for Murdaugh to pursue a successful appeal of her decision – particularly at the federal level.

