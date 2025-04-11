Murdaugh Jury Rigging Investigation: Is Anybody Actually Investigating?

Or is this more of the “verdict protection” racket?

The law of parsimony – a.k.a. Occam’s Razor – has applied more consistently to the convoluted case of Alex Murdaugh than many might suspect.

The theory – which holds the most likely explanation for a set of facts is usually the best explanation – has been applied to many facets of this high-profile crime and corruption saga, ranging from Murdaugh’s web of financial deceit as well as the graphic murders of his wife and son in June 2021.

The downfall of this prominent plaintiffs’ lawyer – which has played out on an international stage – has become one of the nation’s most enduring southern gothic dramas, portrayed ad nauseam via an incessant deluge of movies, documentaries, books and podcasts.

With more coming…

Left largely uncovered, though? The lingering second act of this drama… namely documented allegations that Murdaugh’s trial was not on the level, and that state prosecutors, investigators, judicial branch officials and other self-interested parties have been engaged in a coordinated, full-court press to protect the guilty verdicts secured against him at all costs.

Not to uphold justice in the case…

Ironic, isn’t it? What began as an effort to expose a notoriously corrupt institution has wound up exposing… well, more than one.

We’ve seen the Murdaugh verdict protection racket ramp up in intensity this month. Specifically, we’ve seen contemptible delaying tactics engaged by state prosecutors in their response (or rather non-response) to Murdaugh’s appeal – which, quite frankly, should be an open and shut matter given the documented jury tampering of former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Multiple jurors have confirmed Hill discussed the merits of this case with them during the trial – and one expressly indicated the clerk’s tampering influenced her decision to find Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son.

In a non-banana republic – i.e. a place where backroom deals don’t rule the day – that would’ve been game, set, match. A new trial would have already been ordered.

Sadly, though, South Carolina is a banana republic. Not only that, it is a banana republic still run by Murdaugh’s erstwhile allies in the trial lawyer lobby. They want this stain on their “profession” gone as soon as possible… so they can get back to business as usual.

A new trial dredging all of his misdeeds up again? That would be bad for business…

Sadly (but not surprisingly), the state supreme court this week granted a request from S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson seeking another 120-day extension in responding to Murdaugh’s appeal – meaning it will be more than a year before his office gets around to answering points of law raised by Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phillip Barber and Maggie Fox.

Funny. Prosecutors have had plenty of time to take additional victory laps related to their victory at trial… but apparently no time to file a response to Murdaugh’s eminently credible appeal of his convictions. And to be clear, when I say “eminently credible” I’m not suggesting Murdaugh didn’t play a starring role in the deaths of his wife and son four years ago – nor am I saying he doesn’t deserve to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Clearly, he did… and he does.

But when the trial that determined his guilt was clearly queered by a prima facie violation of his Sixth Amendment rights, that’s not something any of us can – or should – attempt to ignore.

Or worse, seek to cover up…

The tampering isn’t the only thing we have to consider, though. As FITSNews reported last summer, an even deeper conspiracy has been alleged by a juror who was unceremoniously (and decisively) removed from the panel on the same day the verdicts were entered against Murdaugh.

I’m referring to Myra Crosby – known to trial aficionados as the “egg juror” because she departed the courtroom with a dozen eggs after she was “excused” by circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

As I reported from the courtroom at the time, Crosby’s dismissal from the panel directly paved the way for the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh.

“Prior to the removal of (Crosby), sources familiar with the deliberations indicated Murdaugh’s trial would have likely ended in a hung jury,” I noted.

What circumstances led to Crosby’s dismissal? In her book, Enough is Enough, she claimed investigators from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – and prosecutors in Wilson’s office – lied about her during the court’s “investigation” of her alleged violation of her oath. According to her, investigators and prosecutors “lied to not only remove me from the jury but to keep me from ever talking to a judge about the widespread tampering” associated with the Murdaugh verdicts.

Crosby claimed she was the victim of “an orchestrated effort to have me and my undecided vote removed for a guilty vote.”

Is she telling the truth?

Crosby’s attorney – Joe McCulloch of Columbia, S.C. – has repeatedly attempted to get records from the initial inquiry into his client released to the public. Unfortunately, those efforts have been denied due to an ongoing investigation exemption cited by SLED.

This Thursday (April 10, 2025), McCulloch sent SLED a letter on behalf of “several interested clients” – including Crosby – seeking clarity on the status of the probe.

Joe McCulloch (Pool)

“We have watched news reports of an investigation by SLED into allegations of jury tampering since the conclusion of the trial,” McCulloch wrote in his letter (.pdf). “Despite SLED’s statements of an ‘ongoing investigation,’ my clients wonder how such an investigation can be conducted without an interview of jurors, all the jurors.”

According to McCulloch, his clients “stand ready to produce factual and honest information to SLED – if asked.”

“Please confirm in writing that you either intend to interview my clients or not and on what time frame,” McCulloch added. “I look forward to some explanation and visible activity as regards this jury tampering investigation so all parties, and the public, have a closure they can take comfort in, because the public can handle the truth.”

The public can… can those ostensibly seeking it?

McCulloch has previously hinted that information contained in the court files could significantly alter public perception of the jury-related allegations tied to this case.

Reached for comment on Friday (April 11, 2025), SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed that her agency had received McCulloch’s letter – and would be issuing a response.

“SLED will be responding to the letter,” Wunderlich told us.

Certainly FITSNews will provide our audience with a copy of SLED’s response as soon as it is made available to us.

THE LETTER…

(Provided)

