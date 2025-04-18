SLED Fires Back At Attorney For ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Jurors

Agency insists its “only vested interest in this matter is – and has always been – seeking the truth.”

The chief legal counsel of South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) penned a pointed letter to a Columbia, S.C. attorney representing several of the jurors from the 2023 ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ double homicide trial.

Last week, attorney Joe McCulloch sent a letter to SLED accusing the agency of failing to diligently investigate documented jury tampering – and alleged jury rigging – in the double murder trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

The trial – an international true crime spectacle – was held between January and March 2023 in Walterboro, S.C., part of a sprawling, five-county region the powerful Murdaugh family ran as a fiefdom for decades. That empire came crashing down in July 2021 when Murdaugh’s wife and younger son were brutally murdered on his family hunting property – exposing a network of crime and corruption the depths of which have yet to be plumbed.

Unfortunately, justice has proven elusive… due in no small part to clear evidence of jury tampering and credible allegations that a juror was targeted for removal.

What has unfolded since, many allege, is a full-court press by prosecutors and investigators to protect the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh at all costs – even though they were clearly tainted.

Feeding that narrative is McCulloch, a longtime ally of the convicted killer’s lead attorney, former state senator Dick Harpootlian.

“We have watched news reports of an investigation by SLED into allegations of jury tampering since the conclusion of the trial,” McCulloch wrote in his letter to SLED (.pdf) last week. “Despite SLED’s statements of an ‘ongoing investigation,’ my clients wonder how such an investigation can be conducted without an interview of jurors, all the jurors.”

According to McCulloch, his clients “stand ready to produce factual and honest information to SLED – if asked.”

“Please confirm in writing that you either intend to interview my clients or not and on what time frame,” McCulloch added. “I look forward to some explanation and visible activity as regards this jury tampering investigation so all parties, and the public, have a closure they can take comfort in, because the public can handle the truth.”

SLED’s reply letter pulled no punches in calling out McCulloch, accusing him of being responsible for the delay – at least prior to a bombshell evidentiary hearing held in January 2024 in front of former S.C. chief justice Jean Toal.

“We both know full well that you are the primary reason that your clients were not interviewed prior to the hearing before judge Toal back in January of 2024,” SLED’s general counsel Adam Whitsett wrote in the letter (.pdf). “This is despite SLED’s numerous attempts to schedule such interviews prior to that hearing, attempts dating back to October 2023.”

Whitsett further noted SLED’s records “indicate that these interviews were in fact scheduled for January 17, 2024, but your office notified us the day before that you were ‘unable’ to meet for the scheduled interviews and that you would be in touch to reschedule them.”

In fairness, news broke on January 23, 2024 that McCulloch had sustained a massive heart attack the previous day – although it’s unclear if his hospitalization impacted the discussions regarding the juror interviews.

Whitsett wasn’t done, though.

“Curiously, you have previously acknowledged SLED’s numerous attempts to schedule these interviews in previous communications, but somehow conveniently ‘forgot’ to acknowledge them in your recent letter,” he continued. “Hopefully, this was just an oversight given the age of these prior communications and not some intentional misrepresentation to disparage SLED to the media.”

Regarding allegations that SLED was slow-rolling or improperly directing its various inquiries to protect the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh, Whitsett wrote that the agency’s “only vested interest in this matter is – and has always been – seeking the truth.”

“SLED remains committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation into this matter,” he added, urging McCulloch to call his office and schedule the interviews prior to Monday, April 28, 2025.

FITSNews has reached out to McCulloch to see if he has any reaction to SLED’s letter. In the event we receive a response, we will publish it for our audience to see.

THE LETTER…

(SLED)

