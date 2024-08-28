The Egg Juror Conspiracy: Who ‘Targeted’ The Holdout On Alex Murdaugh’s Jury?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Her name is Myra Crosby. You have known her up until this point as the “egg juror” – a.k.a. juror 785 – the woman controversially dismissed from convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s jury mere hours before a pair of guilty verdicts were entered against him.

As I reported from the courtroom on that fateful day last March, Crosby’s dismissal from the panel was “decisive.”

“Prior to the removal of a juror earlier in the day, sources familiar with the deliberations indicated Murdaugh’s trial would have likely ended in a hung jury,” I wrote at the time.

Instead, Murdaugh was unanimously found guilty of the savage murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021 at Moselle – the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property straddling the Salkehatchie River in the picturesque Palmetto Lowcountry.

The following day, Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman.

Those verdicts – and Murdaugh’s life sentences – are currently in jeopardy, however, as a result of jury tampering committed by former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

And perhaps others…

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Hill’s tampering was first detailed in a bombshell motion submitted on September 5, 2023 by Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin, Phillip Barber and Maggie Fox. It was subsequently documented during an evidentiary hearing held on January 29, 2024 in Columbia, S.C.

The full extent of Hill’s tampering wasn’t revealed at the evidentiary hearing, however, due to several factors. Among them? The state’s controversial interest in maintaining her credibility as its “star witness,” the limited questioning of jurors allowed by former chief justice Jean Toal, and – perhaps most critically – the fact Toal refused to allow Crosby to give testimony regarding her experiences with Hill.

In an interview this week with our Jenn Wood, Crosby shared some of what she would have told the court – had she been allowed to speak.

“(Becky) came in the day that Alex was going to testify,” she said. “She came through the door and, I’ve said it over and over – she was very enthusiastic. She said, ‘today is going to be epic.’ She said Alex was going to take the stand. And she told us, ‘don’t be fooled by the defense, you’re going to hear a lot of things, pay very close attention to Alex, his body movements.’ And then she proceeded to tell us that this was the trial of the century, and we were all going to be famous.”

Crosby said the comments – which have been corroborated by others on the panel – left her “dumbfounded.”

“Did she really just say that? Did she just tell us that?” she recalled. “You know, you just told us that everything they say is going to be a lie. You know, do I believe you? Do I believe the court? Do I believe the defense? I mean… I just, I was kind of dumbfounded.”

***

***

In addition to Crosby, at least three jurors testified hearing the former clerk make comments to them about the merits of the proceedings – including one, Mandy Pearce, who stated definitively that Hill’s comments influenced her decision to find Murdaugh guilty.

Pearce made it abundantly clear in an affidavit (.pdf) that she “felt influenced to find Mr. Murdaugh guilty by reason of Ms. Hill’s remarks, before I entered the jury room.”

That’s a critical distinction because it indicates a bias had been planted in her mind prior to deliberations…

In any other courtroom, that would have been game, set, match. Murdaugh would have been granted a new trial on the spot (even by the lofty standard established by Toal at the outset of the hearing). And make no mistake: If he doesn’t get one from the S.C. supreme court, the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals is all but assured of granting him one based on its interpretation of a key federal case involving far less egregious tampering.

As I noted at the time, though, Toal’s evidentiary hearing “was not a search for the truth, it was the ceremonial validation of a pre-ordained answer.”

“It was not a finding of fact, but the institutional insulation of a specific outcome,” I added. “It was not about weighing evidence and thoughtfully considering testimony, it was about protecting a verdict.”

In the months since that hearing, the integrity of the Murdaugh verdicts has continued to erode – and public support for Murdaugh receiving a new trial has continued to climb.

Pearce told Fox Nation this week she “still had questions” about Murdaugh’s guilt, and that she believed investigators “already had in their minds that he was guilty” and “didn’t try to look for anyone else.”

While I do not share Pearce’s skepticism related to Murdaugh’s guilt (I believe he did it), that doesn’t change the fact that the jury which decided his fate was tampered with – meaning his Sixth Amendment right to be judged by an impartial jury was violated.

Was Hill the only one who tampered with the Murdaugh jury, though?

***

Former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill travels to New York City with several jurors from the Murdaugh trial to appear on NBC’s ‘Today’ show. (Provided)

Unfortunately, this part of the mystery remains shrouded to some extent owing to the fact court records related to it remain under seal. Murdaugh’s attorneys have consented to these files being publicly released. So has Crosby’s lawyer, Joe McCulloch of Columbia, S.C.

The lone holdout? The office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, which was the agency responsible for prosecuting Murdaugh. According to Wilson’s office, the files must remain sealed due to unspecified “ongoing matters.”

In her new book, Enough is Enough, Crosby claimed investigators from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – and prosecutors in Wilson’s office – lied about her during the court’s “investigation” of her alleged violation of her oath. According to the erstwhile “egg juror” – whose desire to keep possession of a dozen eggs she brought with her to court earned her that nickname – investigators and prosecutors “lied to not only remove me from the jury but to keep me from ever talking to a judge about the widespread tampering” associated with the Murdaugh verdicts.

How did it all go down?

On February 27, 2023 – three days before the verdicts – a co-worker of one of Crosby’s tenants emailed the court. In that message, the woman claimed the tenant told her that her landlord was a juror in the Murdaugh case – and that she had expressed an opinion about the trial while delivering a refrigerator to the property more than a week earlier.

The email added that the juror worked “at the monkey farm,” a reference to Crosby’s place of employment.

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

***

“I did deliver a fridge,” Crosby told Wood. “And it’s funny because her and I talked about Domino’s Pizza, because she knew that the court had just had Domino’s Pizza, because I don’t know if she delivered them or (if) she was there. She was talking about how much the court just paid for the pizza, and that was kind of the extent of our conversation, other than, you know, we both had different jobs now.”

That statement is consistent with Crosby’s affidavit (.pdf) filed last September.

The tenants on Crosby’s property were Clifford Dandridge and Deborah Webb. Webb is an employee of Domino’s Pizza and the juror stated that whomever sent this email was a co-worker of Webb’s from Domino’s.

In her book, Crosby identified the person who sent the email to the court as Christine Avery, “a friend of Becky Hill and the same Domino’s Pizza worker who supplied our jury with lunch.”

According to Crosby, Avery posted a message last October in an online forum run by Lunashark – the company responsible for the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ podcast – admitting as much.

“I am the one who emailed Judge Newmam (sic) about the ‘egg juror’ talking,” Avery wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Crosby, which she included in her book. “Then Dick (Harpootlian) called me after trail (sic) to meet. I recorded without him knowing. Thankfully, I did. It’s helping Becky! Between Lunashark and Mark Tinsley guiding me.”

Wait… Mark Tinsley “guided her?”

***

A screenshot from an online forum purports to identify the source of the email which resulted in the removal of Myra Crosby from Alex Murdaugh’s jury on the morning of March 2, 2023. (Enough is Enough)

Mark Tinsley, of course, is one of the trial lawyers who played a starring role in the Murdaugh saga. He was a key witness for the prosecution – and his lawsuit against Murdaugh in connection with his late son Paul’s February 2019 boat crash is believed by many to have precipitated the unraveling of the infamous Lowcountry dynasty.

Heralded as a “white knight” in this saga, Tinsley’s role has come under scrutiny of late in connection with an adjacent legal drama tied to the boat crash. Mere days after we began reporting on those issues, he participated in a legal action against our media outlet on an ostensibly unrelated matter.

According to Crosby, “the tangled web you’ll see is all of them together in some fashion, striving for one goal at any cost, get a guilty verdict on Murdaugh by removing me, the lone holdout who wouldn’t talk or tell which way I was leaning.”

Why, though?

“I think a lot of people have overloaded their emotional hatred for Alex, and they let that lead them,” Crosby told Wood. “I didn’t know Alex before the trial. I don’t know Alex now, all I know is what happened during the trial. Do I have mixed feelings on you know, what was said? Like I said, I don’t believe he’s a good person. I think he lied, but unfortunately, the state did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he committed murder, right? And I think that everybody deserves a fair trial, and just because you hate somebody for being a thief or a liar, it doesn’t take away their Sixth Amendment right. Everybody should have a right to a fair trial.”

Was Tinsley “overloaded” with “emotional hatred” for Murdaugh?

In author Valerie Bauerlein‘s new book about the Murdaugh saga, The Devil At His Elbow, several interesting – and potentially illuminated – passages related to Tinsley are included.

“In the nights leading up to (Murdaugh)’s testimony, Tinsley tossed and turned,” Bauerlein wrote. “The case was inescapably personal to him.”

“He was afraid he was too close to the trial to see it clearly,” Bauerlein continued. “He started checking an online poll predicting the outcome. He was alarmed by how many online polls predicted a hung jury, or worse, a verdict of ‘not guilty.'”

In another section of her book, Bauerlein discussed how Tinsley repeatedly “chided” and “prodded” prosecutors during the trial – including “passing notes with pointed questions up to the prosecution table” and texting lead prosecutor Creighton Waters about which “points” he should “push” in his examination of Murdaugh.

Is it unreasonable for Crosby to assume he and his allies might have decided to take things a step further?

***

Witness Mark Tinsley, the attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, is questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 9, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool)

***

“It’s possible Tinsley was so stuck on prodding Waters because it was easier than accepting that the case was out of his hands,” Bauerlein wrote. “He’d done all he could do in the four years since the boat wreck and four hours on the witness stand. All he could do now was watch and wait.”

Had he done all he could, though? Was the case really out of his hands? And, most importantly, did he just “watch and wait?”

Bauerlein’s book contained another interesting reference to Tinsley – one associated with the guilty pleas Murdaugh entered last fall on the myriad of state financial crimes he confessed to committing. According to her account, the Allendale attorney – who addressed the court at Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing on November 28, 2023 – did not “share all of his thoughts with the judge” about the fate Murdaugh should face.

“Ever the hunter, he believed Alex should be put down,” Bauerlein wrote. “Tinsley would have been glad to do it himself. He’d already picked out the bullet. It was a .22, which rolls around inside the skull inflicting maximum damage. It costs three cents, worthless just like Alex.”

In Crosby’s book, she noted that a credible investigation into Hill’s jury tampering – not one run by the agency which investigated the murders and the attorneys who prosecuted it – would examine “cell records and email records” from Tinsley and others invested in the outcome of the case.

According to Murdaugh’s attorneys, Hill’s tampering “included conspiring to have (Crosby) removed from the panel.”

With whom did Hill conspire, though?

Sadly, the state doesn’t seem to care…

***

***

In her sworn statement, Crosby said Dandridge and Webb both indicated to her that their affidavits had been prepared by the prosecution (specifically prosecutors David Fernandez and Don Zelenka) – and were not consistent with what they told law enforcement. According to them, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrived at their home at 10:00 p.m. EST after they were asleep, removed them from the residence and put them in separate vehicles – at which point they began interrogating them.

According to Crosby, Dandridge told SLED she had not said anything regarding Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence. SLED agents allegedly returned thirty minutes later with subpoenas requiring Dandridge and Webb to appear in court the following day.

Pursuant to the subpoenas, two appeared in court at 9:00 a.m. EST the next day (March 1, 2023). According to Crosby’s affidavit, they were held there for nine hours – at which point SLED agents appeared with typed affidavits purporting to be their statements from the prior night. They were told to sign the statements and did so – without reading them, allegedly.

“To this day they will tell you or anyone, I never spoke to them about the case or Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence,” Crosby wrote in her book. “I will go under oath, and so will my husband and both tenants. This was an orchestrated effort to have me and my undecided vote removed for a guilty vote. (Avery)’s Becky’s friend and in my opinion she was put up and instructed on what and how to send this anonymous email.”

Even if Crosby’s tenants had accused her of violating her oath – which she claimed they never did – was any proof of the alleged violation ever produced beyond the statements attributed to them?

“This was a pure inside hit job,” Crosby claimed in her book.

“It pisses me off that they can lie so easily,” she continued. “The state of South Carolina does not want Alex Murdaugh to have a fair trial, they want to keep their dirty, rigged guilty verdict intact. It is abhorrent to me that the attorney general of the state of South Carolina would do and say anything to keep their rigged verdict, a rigged verdict that in my opinion was handed to them on a silver platter by (Hill), who never should have been speaking to us the jury about the trial in the first place.”

Ultimately, the question of who conspired to remove Crosby from the jury has no bearing on whether Murdaugh will receive a new trial. By virtue of Hill’s conduct, the die is cast on that count. But uncovering the truth about how she was removed is vitally important… especially seeing as she is implicating prosecutors and investigators in the alleged conspiracy.

Count on this media outlet to continue digging on that critical question…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

