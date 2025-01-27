Badges Gone Bad: ‘I Sold More Drugs Than You’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina police officer remains in the employ of an Upstate law enforcement agency despite the resurfacing of recordings purportedly reaffirming her ties to drug trafficking and substance abuse.

When FITSNews was tipped off to the saga of Sydney Alexandra Tyson nearly five months ago, we launched an in-depth inquiry into her background. We have since unearthed dozens of publicly accessible documents casting serious doubt on her law enforcement qualifications.

Citing records from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Tyson was hired most recently by the Wellford Police Department (WPD) in March 2024. Her latest law enforcement stint came a little over a year after she was terminated from the Greer Police Department (GPD) for reasons involving misconduct.

More on Wellford in a moment…

While details regarding her February 2023 expulsion from GPD remain unclear, meeting minutes from a hearing before the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council (SCLETC) noted allegations of Tyson falsifying “employment-related information” during her four-month tenure with the agency.

FITSNews has since been provided with the findings of an S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation from January 2023. Per the complainant, known informally as “Baby Daddy,” Tyson was allegedly abusing her authority as an officer to “threaten and harass” the ex-fiancée.

“(Baby Daddy) claimed Tyson was a drug user and dealer who was not morally qualified to be a law enforcement officer,” noted SLED agent Drew S. Ledbetter. “(He) claimed he possessed audio recordings of Tyson admitting to consuming and selling marijuana and cocaine in 2021.”



“I SOLD MORE DRUGS THAN YOU…”

Sydney Tyson and Baby Daddy on March 8, 2020.

(Provided)



Obtained exclusively by FITSNews, the aforementioned recording captured a female identified as Tyson admitting to selling “more drugs” than Baby Daddy — a born-again drug dealer arrested on March 3, 2015 for possessing 1,327 grams of marijuana and approximately 1.8 grams of cocaine.

“Who cares,” exclaimed Tyson into the hot microphone. “You act like I was a bad person because of that… I sold drugs with you, so what the fuck you talking ‘bout? I sold drugs more — I sold more drugs than you during a week sometimes anyway, too… Yeah!”

Take a listen…





Following a slew of felonious allegations against Tyson, Ledbetter launched a desk investigation into the officer candidate — who hails from Lancaster, S.C. At the time, the 4-foot-11 brunette was weeks away from attending the SCCJA for law enforcement certification.

Instead, she wound up being investigated by the very community she hoped to join. Per Ledbetter, he spoke with multiple supervisors who either “indicated” or “confirmed” she was terminated from two government positions before considering a career in law enforcement.

Citing interviews conducted by SLED, Spartanburg County traffic court supervisor Aimee Freeman claimed Tyson’s money drawer was “frequently” short on cash. According to a lag quarter wage request Tyson filed, her employment with traffic court lasted a mere five months .

“Freeman confirmed Tyson was previously employed… as a clerk in the Traffic Court division,” submitted Ledbetter. “Freeman indicated Tyson was terminated from her employment… and was surprised to hear that Tyson was considered for employment as a police officer.”

According to Ledbetter – and documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – Tyson headed northwest to continue her career in public service (all the while co-parenting a newborn) and secured yet another government position in November 2020.

The exiled clerk was now a “records specialist” in Greenville County. Around the same time, she appears to have entered into a relationship with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) deputy Javier Ochoa.

Her employment with the state’s most populous county didn’t last long…



“HE STILL HAD COPIES OF THE RECORDINGS…”

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, GCSO Deputy Javier Ochoa and WPD Officer Sydney Tyson on April 18, 2022.

(Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

According to our sources, the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS) administered a drug test to Tyson in late 2021. While her exact results are disputed, Baby Daddy recorded his ex-fiancé admitting to at least one positive result.

“I tested four times more than the cut-off limit (for) marijuana,” said Tyson during that call. “In my urine. Not even in my hair… (SCDSS) said I would have had to have just recently consumed… in the last 30 days to be testing that high on some marijuana.”

In a separate recording, when asked if she had “the paper” confirming her positive results, Tyson told Baby Daddy, “I have it right in front of me. I’m looking at it.”

Take another listen…





Despite capturing more than one terminable admission on tape, Baby Daddy sat on these recordings until April 18, 2022 — when Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis promoted Ochoa to master deputy. Both men were photographed alongside Tyson during that ceremony.

After GCSO’s photoshoot, Baby Daddy forwarded his recordings to assistant county administrator John E. Vandermosten. The following week, Tyson was terminated for “violation of county substance abuse policy,” per discharge papers.

“Vandermosten confirmed Tyson… was terminated after admitting to failing a DSS drug test,” noted Ledbetter in his desk report. “According to Vandermosten, the recordings were of Tyson admitting and bragging about the sale of illegal drugs… he still had copies of the recording.”

Now twice removed from government, Tyson once again landed on “law enforcement” after spinning her proverbial employment wheel. She promptly applied to the Mauldin Police Department (MPD) – but was rejected after a “pre-employment” investigation.

With her cop career seemingly an irredeemable shambles… along came the Wellford police.



“INVESTIGATE FURTHER…”

WPD Officer Sydney Tyson, during her brief tenure with Greer, on November 22, 2022.

(Greer Police Department)

***

On August 18, 2022, four months after Ochoa’s promotion, Tyson was hired by Wellford police chief David Green. Per her 49-page academy file, then-WPD lieutenant Kevin Cochran found no discrepancies after “investigating” the candidate for nearly one month .

Located in west-central Spartanburg County, Wellford’s police force oversees a population of approximately 3,500 . With the exception of one former officer being found guilty of misconduct in 2017, the agency assiduously avoids bad press.

…. but then it hired Tyson.

After joining WPD as a “reserve student,” Tyson served less than two months before transferring to Greer as a “pre-academy” hire. During her move, she was ordered to pay a judgment of $2,015 following an unrelated civil lawsuit filed by Baby Daddy’s mother.

While confirming that order, FITSNews discovered an unrelated filing from S.C. Family Court.

Per a financial declaration dated October 28, 2022, Tyson was a “car buying agent” making $31,176 annually. Despite that attestation, an employee data sheet indicated she was added to Greer’s payroll four days earlier — and forecasted to make $45,295 annually.

But who’s keeping track, right?



On January 13, 2023, Ledbetter spoke with GPD chief Matt Hamby.

“Chief Hamby told (Ledbetter) he knew Tyson had troubles with (Baby Daddy) and she had been terminated from Greenville County,” the report noted. “However, (he) was unaware the termination was related to drug use… Chief Hamby told (Ledbetter) he… would investigate further (sic).”

Less than two weeks after speaking with SLED, while supposedly “investigating” his officer-to-be, Hamby’s department submitted Tyson’s training and certification application. Come February 6, 2023, she was fingerprinted as part of her police application process.

The following week, she was terminated for reasons involving misconduct.

Now thrice removed from government, Tyson did what any public servant would do in her position… pass the buck. On February 20, 2023, she sued Baby Daddy for $7,500 — claiming to be the victim of blackmail, harassment, false accusations and lost wages.

Much to her chagrin, Spartanburg County magistrate James D. Willingham dismissed the case after seven months of litigation. Citing his written remarks, Tyson “failed to present evidence from Greenville or Greer indicating defamation was the cause of the termination.”



“MY SON…?”

WPD Officer Sydney Tyson and Spartanburg County Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Wright on June 29, 2024.

(Wellford Police Department)



After filing a civil lawsuit against Baby Daddy, Tyson took her ex-fiancé to family court… again. The ex-officer candidate with a pending misconduct charge demanded “sole custody” of her son — citing a joint-custody “arrangement” as no longer being in the child’s “best interest.”

For whatever reason, numerous officers involved themselves in Tyson’s custody battle. On April 11, 2023, both Green and Cochran submitted character statements under a WPD letterhead. Their joint message contained multiple spelling errors, which FITSNews chose not to change.

“I am Chief Green with the Wellford City police department,” noted Green’s letter to family court. “I hired Sydney and placed her in the police reserve class where she did outstanding scaring (sic) very high on her test and practical skills. I was always very impressed with her skills…”

In what appears to be an addendum to Green’s original letter, Cochran noted that he was “made aware of the situation” involving Baby Daddy. He then refered to Tyson’s child as “my son,” suggesting to sources that someone other than Cochran masterminded his statement.

“Sydney had expressed to me how stressful it is to have to deal with everything and how much Sydney wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement,” the message signed by Cochran added. “All she wanted to do is provide for my son and work inn (sic) Law enforcement.”

My son?

Adding to the intrigue, Green appears to have notarized the aforementioned letter himself. Signed “James D. Green,” his notary commission expires “March 11, 2030.” Coinciding with records from the S.C. Secretary of State (SCSOC), it appears as though Green violated a universal notary law.

When questioned about the alleged discrepancy, Green told FITSNews the notarized letter received by Spartanburg County clerk of court Amy W. Cox was “not the original form” deployed from his office.

More from Green in a moment…

Thanks to additional letters from Ochoa and Lancaster Police Department (LPD) sergeant Adreana Carrillo-Massey, Tyson secured full custody of her child on December 20, 2023. This decision came one week after she was “permanently denied” a career in law enforcement.

Unfortunately for taxpayers, the Tyson saga was still cutting corners — and grams.



“WELCOME OFC. TYSON…”

WPD Officer Sydney Tyson in full regalia on December 23, 2024.

(Wellford Police Department)

***

On January 24, 2024, the state’s law enforcement training council convened for a meeting at the SCCJA. After SLED chief Mark Keel was reappointed as chairman for that calendar year, his 11-person panel revisited the topic of Tyson’s expulsion.

Per meeting minutes, the council held a “brief discussion” before unanimously allowing Tyson to reenter law enforcement… with a catch. Upon completing her police certification, she would be placed on two-year probation and required to attend 15 hours of ethics training.

Almost immediately, she ran back to Wellford. Her mandatory background check was performed by Green, who went on to personally submit her application for law enforcement training and certification on March 6, 2024.

“Wellford City would like to welcome Ofc. Tyson to the team,” wrote the department on Facebook that summer. “Ofc. Tyson has been named Wellford’s new Police Clerk and Victim Advocate. Ofc. Tyson is the first person you will encounter on a daily basis at the office.”

Emphasis on “officer…”

According to Green’s SCCJA filings, Tyson was bestowed “statutory authority to enforce all or some of the criminal, traffic and penal laws of the state.” She was further afforded a “wellfordpd” email address, as opposed to a “cityofwellford” email address.

The officer-to-be has since been featured in post after post after post, donning Axon body cameras, handcuffs, badges and multiple magazines for at least one firearm. Frequently featured alongside Green, she was awarded a community service pin last December.

Concurrent with her pin was a series of emails between FITSNews and WPD. We attempted to interview Green for about five weeks — but were incessantly put off until being provided a written statement hours ahead of a scheduled phone call.



“UNFOUNDED AND UNAUTHENTICATED…”

WPD Officer Sydney Tyson and WPD Chief David Green on January 10, 2025.

(Wellford Police Department)

***

According to Green, Tyson was hired in May 2024… despite being listed as a “reserve student” two months earlier. He emphasized that Baby Daddy was deemed “uncredible and unreliable” in a recent court order — thus dismissing his recordings due to insufficient evidence.

“She never admitted to that being her or making any statements,” wrote Green verbatim. “The recording was deemed unfounded and unauthenticated. Any predated accusations that have been unfounded have no bearing on her employment with the City of Wellford.”

As we were promoting this story, Green followed up with FITSNews. On January 15, 2025, he alleged that Tyson “does not work for the police department” but instead works for the city clerk. He made no mention of this Facebook post, in which Tyson was referred to as a “new officer.”

As for Wellford City Clerk Ladeana Mabe, she did not respond to our phone calls.

“There is more to the story you have in the folder in your picture,” wrote the police chief in reference to this post. “The drug test you’re going to publish was not found to be accurate. Ms. Tyson passed a hair test the same day. I follow your stories, and they are always on point.”

“All I ask is you report the whole story,” concluded Green. “Thanks.”

In an effort to fact-gather further, FITSNews contacted Baby Daddy for comment. After confirming his name would remain withheld — as Tyson’s ex-fiancé is neither a public servant nor taxpayer-funded employee — he issued the following statement:

“Not to brag, but the old me was wild,” he said. “Sydney never got caught because I thought it was cool taking all the heat. But if that were today, we would all be going down… I’m too old to be going to jail. Or talking shit. All in all, no further comment. I wish Ms. Tyson the best.”

“Like Geico,” added Baby Daddy, “I saved 15% or more by switching to single.”

Tyson was not immediately available for comment.

This report was fact-checked by Kyle Joslin.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher in Mitchell County, N.C.

(Dynal Nolan/FITSNews)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.



