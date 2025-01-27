Picking Up South Carolina’s School Choice Slack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple donors have pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars apiece to help South Carolina children and families adversely impacted by the Palmetto State supreme court’s controversial decision to scuttle a fledgling school choice program.

Last fall, a former iteration of the court struck down broad sections of the Education Scholarship Trust Fund (ESTF) – a program created by the S.C. General Assembly and administered by the state’s Department of Education (SCDE). According to the court’s 3-2 ruling, this fund – which provided 5,000 scholarships to students at $6,000 a pop – constituted a “direct benefit” to private education institutions in violation of “constitutional limits on the use of public funds.”

Apparently, the only permissible use of these funds is to further inflate the $19,000 per year (per child) going to the Palmetto State’s worst-in-the-nation government-run system…

Sadly, legislative leaders declined to challenge the court’s ruling…

While lawmakers scramble to fix the mess, thousands of families have been left in the lurch… as the court decided to indulge its activist streak roughly a month into the 2024-2025 school year.

“The supreme court waited over 180 days after oral arguments to deliver a decision that has been devastating to families who had every reason to believe that their ESTF school choice scholarships would be funded for the entire 2024-25 school year,” Wendy Damron said at the time.

Damron is the leader of Palmetto Promise, a conservative South Carolina advocacy organization which has pushed ESTF legislation. She is also a recent recipient of the Heritage Foundation’s ‘Doer Award’ for her efforts to establish a rescue fund to assist families impacted by the ruling.

This week, Damron’s group announced three new donors had contributed gifts to the rescue fund – pushing its total to $2.2 million . This means the scholarships initially provided by the ESTF bill – the ones taken away by the court – have been fully funded for the second and third quarters of the academic year (and partially funded for the fourth quarter).

Wendy Damron of Palmetto Promise receives the Heritage Foundation’s ‘Doer Award’ for her efforts on behalf of school choice families in South Carolina. (Palmetto Promise)

The new gifts included $500,000 from an anonymous donor, along with $100,000 each from the Children’s Scholarship Fund and the JM Foundation. These new donors join the $500,000 donation from South Carolina native Ravenel Curry III and $900,000 from Pennsylvania businessman and philanthropist Jeff Yass, both awarded in 2024. Palmetto Promise leaders also hailed a “wide range of smaller donations,” ranging from $25 to $50,000 .

“These contributions are not just gifts to these families,” Damron said. “They are an investment in the long-term health of South Carolina’s school choice movement and a powerful example of the impact individuals can make to keep this issue at the forefront of public policy. Now we look to the General Assembly to find a permanent school choice solution without delay.”

Sadly, “delay” seems to be the order of the day on this critical issue…

As previously reported, S.C. Senate president Thomas Alexander and S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith have claimed school choice will be their “highest priority” in the coming legislative session – which gaveled to session two weeks ago. So far, though, neither leader has introduced legislation or expended any political capital on the issue.

So much for that “highest priority” rhetoric…

According to the Cato Institute, South Carolina lags well behind its neighboring states and regional rivals in academic freedom – ranking No. 27 on the group’s latest list. Florida and Georgia rank No. 3 and 8 , respectively, while North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia rank No. 12 , No. 14 and No. 15 , respectively.

“The single most important educational freedom variable is the index of tax credit and deduction laws for private education,” Cato analysts noted.

Sadly, despite “Republicans” enjoying supermajority status in both chambers of the legislature and control of the governor’s office, the Palmetto State remains an island of top-down “one size fits none” government failure amid an ocean of rising academic freedom.

FITSNews has consistently advocated on behalf of expanded school choice – for more than a decade, actually. As I have often noted, choice is the “silver bullet” in education – the key to “unlocking academic achievement, stimulating innovation and creating the only accountability that’s worth a damn, the accountability of the marketplace.”

When will the GOP “supermajority” get on board with that concept? And stop empowering the woke educrats running the state’s failed system?

Count on our media outlet to continue holding them accountable until they reverse course and start putting parents in charge instead of a failed, increasingly left-leaning bureaucracy…

