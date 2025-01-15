S.C. Judge Orders Expansion Of Greenville County Jury Pool

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina judge has ordered court officials to case a wider net for jurors in the Palmetto State’s most populous county after a mass dereliction of civic duty led to the cancellation of a high-profile murder trial earlier this week.

As we reported on Monday (January 13, 2025), prosecutors in Greenville County, South Carolina were unable to try accused killer Zachary Hughes in connection with the graphic, ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ of 41-year-old veterinary technician Christina Parcell.

Hughes’ murder trial was one of many cases which had to be postponed because only 59 of the 161 jurors summoned by the court bothered to show up. New Greenville County clerk of court Jay Gresham referred to the chronic juror shortages as causing “disruptions, wasted taxpayer resources, and additional strain on a judicial circuit still working to address the case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Gresham vowed “immediate action” to address the shortage.

On Wednesday (January 15, 2025), S.C. circuit court judge G.D. Morgan Jr. published an order indicating he “had been notified that an additional number of jurors are needed” for the next term of court, set to begin on February 10, 2025.

Per Morgan’s order (.pdf), Greenville County’s jury coordinator was ordered to “draw an additional 100 names” for the regular court term beginning on that date.

Gresham issued a news release accompanying Morgan’s order outlining additional steps to address the crisis, which he was careful to point out “predate(s) his administration.”

“You can’t build a house without a solid foundation, and jurors are just that for our justice system,” Gresham said. “When jurors don’t show, justice comes to a screeching halt, and that’s not acceptable.”

Per Gresham’s release (.pdf), the new summonses were “mailed in official envelopes bearing the Greenville County seal and (his) name to demonstrate their authenticity and protect citizens from potential scams.”

Gresham also announced the launch of a “public awareness campaign” in collaboration with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) “emphasizing the importance of jury duty and educating citizens on how to avoid scams.”

Stay tuned to FITSNews for the latest developments with respect to both the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ and the chronic jury shortages which led to the delay of this week’s trial…

