South Carolina Jail Slammed By Justice Department

Conditions of detainee confinement at South Carolina’s Alvin S. Glenn detention center – a.k.a. “The Glenn” – violate basic constitutional rights, according to a new report issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Issued on Wednesday (January 15, 2025), the report concluded deplorable state of the facility – and its chronic mismanagement – violated both the Eight and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution by failing to “provide reasonable safety and to protect incarcerated people from serious harm and death by physical violence from other incarcerated people, including assaults with weapons, assaults by multiple people on single victims and sexual assaults.”

“For years, people incarcerated at (the Glenn) have been endangered due to systemic problems that have enabled severe violence and avoidable harm to persist,” the report (.pdf) concluded. “There were at least 60 stabbings in the Jail in 2023. Gangs frequently prey on incarcerated people. Weapons, drugs, and contraband cell phones are commonplace and facilitate gang control and violence in the jail.”

“When violence occurs or contraband is found, (jail staff) often fails to respond with proper investigations and appropriate discipline to enforce jail rules,” it continued. “Our investigation found that a lack of sufficient staff, a deteriorating facility, and systemic lapses in security operations, such as deficient prisoner supervision, inadequate internal investigations, and lax contraband prevention, result in an ongoing failure to adequately protect incarcerated people from violence. These factors, and others detailed in the report, are known to (jail) leadership and contribute to our finding of unconstitutional conditions.”

“Incarceration in our nation’s jails should not expose a person to severe and pervasive violence like that in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center,” assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke stated. “Most people in the jail have not been convicted of any crime — they are awaiting hearings or trial dates. They have a right to be free of violence, threats and sexual assault. The Jail has a constitutional duty to protect people in its care from the horrific violations we uncovered here. We hope Richland County and the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will respond to our findings by working with the Justice Department to implement much-needed reforms.”

South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor also addressed the pervasive, persistent carnage at the facility – which is located approximately seven miles southeast of downtown Columbia, S.C.

“The conditions inside the Richland County jail are a matter of life and death,” U.S. attorney Adair Ford Boroughs noted. “Individuals accused of crimes in Richland County should not face a death sentence before they ever see a court room. By addressing the remedial measures outlined in our findings, we believe this can change. We hope to work with Richland County and the detention center to make it a safer place for both detainees and staff.”

As FITSNews reported in November of 2023, the investigation was launched after attorneys Bakari Sellers and Alexandra “Ally” Benevento of the Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law firm sent a letter to the DOJ imploring its civil rights division to investigate “subhuman conditions” and “an ingrained culture of violating civil rights of detainees” at the jail.

Sellers and Benevento’s letter (.pdf) accused jail staff of “facilitating, participating in, or failing to intervene in (violent) attacks,” and of having “routinely not provided (inmates) with the most basic necessities required under state and federal law, including running water, adequate medical care, bathing opportunities, or clean clothing and bedding.”

In the aftermath of that challenge, jail officials claimed to have developed a “remedial action plan,” however a detailed security audit of the facility conducted in July 2023 by the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) revealed little change.

“It should come as no surprise that some conditions at your detention center are in need of immediate attention and improvement,” SCDC division director Blake E. Taylor Jr. wrote in a letter (.pdf) to county leaders.

In September 2023, FITSNews published an editorial saying federal and state officials “must intervene” in the crisis.

“The Alvin S. Glenn detention center has become the equivalent of a radioactive ‘exclusion zone,’ especially when it comes to someone taking accountability for the hellhole it has become,” our editorial noted. “Richland County is utterly incapable of fixing this facility – which becomes less safe by the day. Unfortunately, it seems equally clear no one wants to take ownership of the mess the county has created.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

THE REPORT…

(Source)

