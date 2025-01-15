S.C. House ‘Republicans’ Tap Flamethrower To Key Communications Post

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina House “Republicans” have tapped a social media firebrand to be their communications coordinator for the next two years, although the flame-throwing lawmaker insists his job is not to pillory conservative opponents – but rather to keep his establishment colleagues “on message.”

State representative Brandon Guffey has been chosen by the governing GOP majority to serve as chairman of its newly formed caucus communications committee.

Guffey, 44, of Rock Hill, S.C., has been at the epicenter of the ongoing ideological brawl between the Palmetto State’s uni-party “supermajority” and the conservative S.C. Freedom Caucus – seemingly relishing his role as a bomb thrower in the uni-party’s battle to maintain operational control of the all-powerful legislative branch of government.

One caucus member who spoke with FITSNews on condition of anonymity referred to Guffey’s selection for House GOP’s communications role as “a declaration of war.”

In an interview with FITSNews on Wednesday morning (January 15, 2025), Guffey said he didn’t see his selection as a provocation.

***

“In no circumstances is this a hit squad or anything of that nature,” Guffey said. “Just making sure the caucus stays on brand.”

According to Guffey, who has a background in advertising and marketing, the newly created panel was intended to amplify the House’s accomplishments to a broader audience.

“I felt like we had a very conservative agenda and accomplished a lot last year but the message didn’t get out there,” he said.

Guffey acknowledged on a personal level that his animus with the Freedom Caucus is very real – and stems from what he termed “misinformation” related to a 2023 debate over the group’s membership in the ruling GOP caucus. According to Guffey, the contention that Freedom Caucus members were compelled to sign a “loyalty oath” prior to joining the GOP caucus was “B.S.”

For those interested in catching up with that drama, here’s an article from two years ago addressing the controversy.

In recent months, Guffey has taken his disdain for Freedom Caucus members increasingly public – including referring to several of them as “pedo protectors,” a nod to the scandal currently enveloping former caucus vice chairman R.J. May III.

***

***

According to Guffey, his individual perspectives are separate from his new leadership role with the caucus.

“I have a different view as many of the other members,” Guffey told this media outlet. “My views are my views, caucus views are caucus views.”

He even joked “I wouldn’t trust me to have access to (caucus) social media.”

According to Guffey, House Republicans and Freedom Caucus members

“We all have a very similar agenda – it’s just what we can get done, what we can get moved – but having a supermajority in both chambers, it’s exciting,” he said. “The past two years were the most conservative in South Carolina history – I think the next two years will be about efficiency.”

The full composition of the new committee has not been publicly released, but Guffey will be joined on the committee by – among others – state representatives Bill Taylor, Fawn Pedalino and Chris Wooten.

Guffey was elected to represent S.C. House District 48 (York County) in November 2022 and was reelected to his second term last fall. He gained a high-profile right out of the gate owing to his advocacy on behalf of Gavin’s Law, a bill which enhanced penalties for sextortion.

The new law was named after Guffey’s son, Gavin Guffey, who took his own life in early 2022 after being targeted by a sextortion scam.

***

