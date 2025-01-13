Greenville County ‘Juror Shortage’ Under The Microscope

“When jurors fail to appear, trials are delayed, resources are squandered, and justice is put on hold…”

Court officials in Greenville County, South Carolina bemoaned a pervasive lack of civic participation after only a third of summoned jurors bothered to show up for jury duty on Monday (January 13, 2025). This en masse dereliction of civic duty resulted in the delay of the high-profile ‘Rose Petal Murder‘ trial – and several other scheduled proceedings at the Greenville County courthouse.

According to a news release from the office of Greenville County clerk of court Jay Gresham, only 59 of 161 summoned jurors ( 36.6% ) showed up at the county courthouse in downtown Greenville on Monday morning – continuing an ongoing “juror shortage” which the clerk contends is causing a ‘disruption’ in the administration of justice.

“This is a serious issue that affects everyone in our community,” Gresham said in the statement (.pdf). “When jurors fail to appear, trials are delayed, resources are squandered, and justice is put on hold. As the saying goes, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied.’”

Gresham’s office specifically referenced the postponement of “a high-profile trial,” but his office made sure to raise the “impact of the juror shortage” on the broader administration of justice in the Upstate’s most populous county – citing “disruptions, wasted taxpayer resources, and additional strain on a judicial circuit still working to address the case backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Per the statement issued by the clerk’s office, the number of jurors summoned by the clerk’s office “is determined by state law and may be adjusted by court order.”

“The clerk’s office fully complied with all legal requirements and did not receive a court order requesting additional summonses,” Gresham noted.

According to the statement, Gresham’s office has initiated “immediate action” in an effort to rectify the atrocious juror turnout, including communications with the chief administrative judge for general sessions court, S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins and Greenville County sheriff Hobart Lewis.

This working group is reportedly collaborating “to address the issues caused by the low juror turnout and to develop strategies for improvement moving forward.”

“This situation underscores the importance of jury service as a cornerstone of our justice system,” Gresham noted. “Every juror plays a critical role in ensuring fair trials and upholding the principles of justice that are fundamental to our legal system. Jury service is not just a legal obligation—it is a civic duty and a right we share as Americans, one that many people around the world can only dream of.”

Originally scheduled for October 2024, the Rose Petal Murder trial of accused killer Zachary Hughes was pushed to this month following a pre-trial discovery battle. It has now been pushed out to late February or early March at the earliest.

