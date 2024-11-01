Badges Gone Bad: ‘Habitually Drunk’ Officer Terminated Amid Criminal Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An embattled sergeant of the Abbeville Police Department (APD) remains under criminal investigation after being terminated for reasons not involving misconduct, according to separation paperwork provided to FITSNews by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, Jessie Adam Marshall was dismissed from the department where he served for nearly three after purportedly exhibiting “unprofessional behavior,” according to a separate action forum provided by the town’s human resources coordinator.

***

“NOT SLURRING HIS WORDS…”

Former APD Sergeant Jessie Adam Marshall. (Provided)

***

While details surrounding his dismissal remain unclear, FITSNews has since been provided with an Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) incident report in which Marshall was listed as a complainant the day he was terminated by APD chief Nick Moore.

According to ACSO master deputy Dominick Anderson, he was requested by APD to respond to a child custody dispute between Marshall and his estranged wife. Upon arrival, he made contact with the lawman and his children’s grandmother.

It’s worth noting a previous complainant criticized Anderson for failing to mention that Marshall reeked of alcohol after he responded to an unrelated domestic dispute involving the officer on September 9, 2022. A separate ACSO deputy later attested to the odor.

“[Grandmother] became confrontational, advising that the children went with the babysitter… due to [Marshall] showing up late to obtain the children,” submitted Anderson. “While speaking with [Marshall], I smelled the odor of alcohol emanating from his person.”

***

Notwithstanding the odor of alcohol detected at 12:05 p.m. EST, Anderson did not believe the Marshall to be under the influence as he was “not slurring his words” while attempting to retrieve his three children. The scene was thereupon cleared without incident.

As for the aforementioned babysitter, she believed Anderson downplayed the scene in his official report. She furthermore noted that she waited nearly three hours for the lawman to retrieve his children for a supposed 9:00 a.m. EST court-ordered supervised visitation before leaving.

“It wasn’t just his kids,” the babysitter said via phone. “My kids were also in the car when Jessie Marshall got his friends involved.… It’s terrifying knowing that I sat waiting for him from 8:46 a.m. until about 11:30 a.m. Then I get a call saying the cops are at a friend’s house.”

According to the babysitter, she cannot fathom why Marshall was not terminated sooner. She furthermore noted multiple other people have either reported or attempted to report his alleged drunkenness, harassment and predatory stalking to APD and the City of Abbeville directly.

FITSNews has been investigating Marshall as part of our ‘Badges Gone Bad’ series for approximately seven months. Multiple sources have since provided us with hard-copy receipts substantiating his alleged delinquencies.

***

“WHEN I WANNA KNOW…”

Former APD Sergeant Jessie Adam Marshall. (City of Abbeville)

In January of 2024, two months after Marshall’s estranged wife packed up their children and abandoned the marital home due to his purported alcoholism, the lawman appears to have subscribed to OnlyFans and wired money to at least one suspected sex worker via CashApp.

According to innumerable text messages provided to FITSNews, Marshall then deployed APD Officer Evan McCurry to photograph social engagements involving his estranged wife. This — while simultaneously using taxpayer-funded resources to torment her, purportedly.

“I’m literally friends with the entire on-site security team,” Marshall texted his estranged wife — after admitting to having cohorts watching her work at a local hospital. “They know when every staff member enters and exits the building… I’m informed when I wanna know.”

After deputies of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were apprised of the aforenoted incident, Marshall succumbed to an S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS) investigation after a school guidance counselor notified the agency of his alleged drinking.

***

***

“The minor children disclosed concerns (about) their father, Mr. Jessie Marshall, drinking and driving with the children in the vehicle,” SCDSS noted on April 18, 2024. “One of the children also disclosed Mr. Marshall drinking and ‘driving really fast.’ The children reported concerns…”

Unfettered by such allegations, apparently, Marshall paid an additional $31.40 to OnlyFans before filing for divorce on the grounds of adultery. Shortly thereafter, an electrician accused him of having an affair with his wife — after supposedly finding his squad car on a dead-end road with its lights off.

“I’ve known Jessie for a long time,” the electrician wrote in his complaint to Abbeville — after attempting to report the incident to APD directly. “I had suspected something between them in the past.”

“Police officers are supposed to be held to a higher standard.”

Come June 8, 2024, the electrician claims to have watched Marshall exit his wife’s car after a late-night rendezvous at his home. Six days after that, ACSO charged the electrician with unlawful communication for purportedly texting Marshall about his alleged affair seven times.

The aforementioned warrant was served by ACSO’s joint narcotics task force, which conveniently located 4.3 grams of methamphetamine in the electrician’s car. While he admitted to having smoked meth in the past, he maintains he has been sober from all narcotics for the past three years.

***

“FAILED MISERABLY …”

Former APD Sergeant Jessie Adam Marshall.

(City of Abbeville/Provided)

***

“Your only affiant with BS adultery claims got arrested yesterday on (possession with intent to distribute) meth… and a warrant for unlawful communications,” Marshall gloated in a text message to his estranged wife — following the electrician’s arrest. “Jam up witnesses, I’d say.”

Around the same timeframe, Marshall maintained his OnlyFans subscription while wiring money via CashApp to an individual alleged to deal drugs. This despite agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reportedly investigating complaints against him some three months earlier.

Despite the aforementioned inquiry – which appears to have included a query by SLED lieutenant Daren Vaughn – department spokesperson Renée Wunderlich did not immediately respond to our request for comment as to whether Marshall ever befell a state investigation.

Notwithstanding SLED, several affidavits have been notarized against Marshall related to his alleged conduct. FITSNews has been provided copies of at least three of these testimonies, in which additional babysitters accuse him of alcoholism, adultery and neglect.

“[He] was also messaging my younger cousin via Facebook Messenger and Snapchat without telling his wife,” testified one of the affiants. “He would often tell me, ‘Don’t tell [my wife] about this. It needs to stay between us…’ I found that [Marshall] was a neglectful father.”

Come August 2024, Marshall’s eight-year-old daughter photographed an empty bourbon bottle during an overnight visit to his house. The following month, she accused the lawman of leaving her and her siblings unsupervised and without food.

In response to the aforementioned, the family’s guardian ad litem requested Marshall take a phosphatidylethanol (PEth) test — which indicates whether alcohol is being consumed excessively. No official readings have been released, but sources familiar with the unpublicized results said he “failed miserably.”

“We know that he’s diagnosed bipolar,” concluded a source. “And if he’s popping valium and drinking at the capacity his PEth test says he’s drinking; it’s terrifying. Now that Jessie Marshall doesn’t have a police badge, he’s more unpredictable than ever before.”

Before becoming law enforcement certified, Marshall worked as a track inspector of CSX Transportation for 13 years . According to sources, he was terminated from the railroad company after stealing several crates of Blue Diamond Almonds from a railcar in 2018.

As of this publishing, attorneys for Marshall’s estranged wife have filed for an expedited custody hearing in Abbeville County family court.

Marshall did not respond to our request for comment.

This story may be updated.

***

