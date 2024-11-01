Prioleau Alexander: Closing Argument For The 2024 Election

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER

If you have a young person in your life you believe may not vote – regardless of where they live – consider sending this piece along to them. It’s written in layman’s terms, in the event they aren’t well versed in political lingo.

Perhaps you’re wondering if it’s worth voting in the presidential election… wondering if your vote really matters.

It does. Here’s why…

It empowers you to righteously argue about political issues, ideas, and differences. If you don’t vote, you don’t have skin in the game, ergo your political opinions are worthless. No one wants to hear your pointless whining.

If you vote, and tell some friends you did, it might inspire them to vote… so now were talking about 5 votes, not just your 1.

Getting you into the booth to vote for your presidential choice gets you involved in local elections — the ones that really affect your life. If you haven’t studied the issues, don’t worry… there’s a thing called a straight ticket. If you prefer Kamala, vote the straight Democratic ticket. If it’s the Orange Man, vote the straight Republican ticket.

So, which side do you support?

You’ve heard that Donald Trump is literally Hitler, and wants to be a dictator, and will suspend the Constitution, and will use the military to murder civilians. My question is, “Why didn’t he do that last time? When he was being sued, impeached on false charges, and watching as business colleagues and political allies were sent to prison for petty offenses? If he’s such a Hitler, shouldn’t he have blown his top in his first term?”

What Trump will do is anyone’s guess, but here’s a few of the things we know Kamala will do — because she’s told us.

She will “pardon” the 15 million illegal immigrants of the crime of entering the U.S. illegally… and then make them American citizens. Forget what those 15 million citizens will cost the government, because that doesn’t matter — the government just prints the money it needs. The important thing to know is these new voters will vote Democrat across-the-board, thus making it impossible for conservatives to ever win the White House or control the U.S. Congress.

If pardons are granted, liberals will be in control of America forever. It’s important to know this, because never again will you be able take a positive view of a conservative idea, then work (or vote) to see it become law. Democrats will decide everything, and even if that makes you happy now, remember… the small things you disagree with Democrats on currently will expand. And, believe it or not, your thinking will change over the next 50 years.

Another trick she will try is leading the charge to have Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico admitted as states. This would give Democrats four more U.S. senators, several additional representatives and more electoral college votes.

Harris will also push to see the U.S. supreme court expanded. The court was created by the Founding Fathers to ensure a group of people were in place to protect Americans from congress and the president passing illegal laws. Even if everyone in congress voted “to ban free speech,” the current justices would overturn such a law because it plainly violates the Constitution.

The supreme court is currently comprised of nine justices, and for all of time “the pendulum has swung back and forth” regarding which political view has the most representation: Conservatives or liberals. It has usually been close… one side has five justices, and the other has four justices. The Founders set up the selection process this way so that no one party could ever “claim permanent control.” Right now it is five conservatives versus four liberals.

A Harris presidency would attempt to have the number of justices increased — let’s say by five members. She would then have her selections approved and seated on the court. It would then be five conservatives versus nine liberals, and rest assured the new justices would be told in advance their nominations were dependent on 100 support for the Harris’ administration’s policies. The liberal justices would then decide what laws best fit their liberal views, and rule accordingly.

If this doesn’t sound like a big deal, at least read the Bill of Rights. Now ask yourself, “would I want my most radically liberal friend to be able to scratch out or rewrite the ones they don’t like?”

Packing the court would be tough, no matter how hard she tries: Increasing the size of the court and seizing control with liberal justices would likely end in a no-kidding hot revolution, because there would no longer be non-partisan laws… just laws with which liberals agreed. If Harris managed to do this, America as we know it would end.

Nothing will change about abortion. The supreme court didn’t rule “abortion is illegal.” They ruled each individual state should decide. That means Trump would not have the power to pass a national abortion ban, while Harris would not have the power to make unlimited abortion legal in every state. Meanwhile, congress is far too split to ever pass a national law regarding abortion.

Guns will not be made illegal, or even “severely restricted.” Gun decisions are made by states and cities: NYC, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. have a complete ban on citizens carrying guns, and in some cases even owning them. In South Carolina, you can walk down the street with a gun on your hip and and legally shoot a criminal who’s breaking into your home.

But it doesn’t matter which way you stand on guns, because congress will never try to make Americans surrender their guns. It would be a bloodbath, and Harris knows this; guns are an issue both sides use to divide us, because they know nothing will ever change. Criminals are the problem, not guns… and sadly, criminals committing crimes using guns will never end, because they buy them illegally.

Harris will begin moving us toward a digital currency, which means cash will no longer be accepted. Your “dollars” will simply be numbers in the computer that controls your banking account. Sounds convenient? Consider that the government will decide if you have access to “your” dollars. If you post something on social media someone in power doesn’t like, they can simply turn off access to your money until you’ve “paid your fine.”

Sound impossible? It’s already happened in Canada, which is only a tiny bit socialist. The prime minister there was unhappy with some truckers protesting, and by himself turned off their access… to their own money. He did the same with people who simply gave money to try and support the truckers.

If they can do that in fairly-liberal Canada, the far left in America can do it here… and it won’t matter if you have some cash saved in your apartment. You won’t be able to use it.

Harris will likely accomplish a liberal desire to make “disinformation” illegal, and put people in prison for expressing it. Sounds impossible? Eight years ago, a guy made a joke on Twitter that Hillary Clinton supporters should vote by text. A joke. Right now, he is in prison.

What qualifies as “misinformation?” If you lived through Covid, you know. People like me were banned from social media for expressing “misinformation” opinions like a) The vaccine can be dangerous. b) Ivermectin works as a cure. c) Masks and social distancing don’t help. d) The virus was made in a Chinese lab.

If you spend some time earnestly researching these statements, you’ll find every one of them is now accepted by physicians as true.

Consider this: There were people who wanted (and still want) un-vaccinated people to be fired from their jobs and jailed… and banned from all public activities. You’d say they had to be pretty convinced the vaccine worked, right? But when the most recent vaccine booster came out – a shot president Joe Biden said it was “vital” to get, 98 percent of Americans refused. It seems all those vax-lovers didn’t believe in the vax as much as they said.

Perhaps Kamala’s stupidest promise is to create unrealized capitol gains taxes on rich people. Unrealized capital gains means that if you own $100 worth of stock – and at the end of the year it’s worth $10 more, you have to pay $3 of the $10 in taxes. You haven’t made money, because you haven’t sold it yet… it’s just 1s and 0s in the cloud. With her idea, you’d have to sell stock to pay for the in-the-cloud money that you’ve never touched.

Why is this stupid? Most rich people are rich because they are smart, or have surrounded themselves with smart people — and smart people aren’t going to let themselves get screwed like that. They’ll take their money out of the American stock market, and invest it elsewhere… and when you remove $5 trillion dollars from the American stock market, it collapses.

A collapse of the stock market is what caused the great depression in the 1930s. Of course, the mega-rich stayed mega-rich – but everyone else was penniless.

You may not care about the stock market now, but one day you will. It’s where every 401k, IRA, ROTH IRA, and union pension is invested. With any luck, one day your money will be there, too. Why? Because if you save $25,000 , you don’t have enough to invest in real estate or start a business… and the stock market will be your only way to grow your money.

Under Harris, America’s quest to be all-electric will accelerate. While you may think this is a good idea because it sounds “green,” you equate it (for the most part) with driving an electric car. But consider this about EVs: A few years ago, thousands of Americans were stuck in a blizzard traffic jam in Virginia for 12-hours. What would have happened if they were all in EVs? We recently discovered during Hurricane Helene that EVs submerged in flood waters can explode. When the Secretary of Transportation attempted to show how great EVs are, she had to send Secret Service agents ahead of her to “save her a place” at a charging station… because there aren’t even enough for the few EVs we have now.

Unfortunately, as “electrifying America” accelerates, Harris will continue to restrict access to oil, gas and natural gas. Those restrictions will make “petroleum products” more expensive… and “petroleum products” are in almost everything you own, all the way down to your tennis shoes. If the price of oil goes up, the price of everything goes up.

In addition, if you do real research, you’ll find windmills and solar panels don’t work. Using them, it would take a thousand square miles of land just to power the state of New York. Windmills are an ecological disaster, killing endangered birds and whales — and their huge turbine fans cannot be recycled. Again, finding the truth requires actual research, as Google doesn’t want you to read these reports.

In the same vein, liberals don’t care that coal miners are losing the jobs. According to them, mining for coal is bad, and the men who work in that profession deserve to lose their jobs.

Yet… a different kind of mining still goes on. Want to know who “mines” for the cobalt needed to make batteries? Near-starving Africans, who have children as young as three working alongside them. If you want proof, search on DuckDuckGo the words “children mining cobalt” and click on images.

Kamala Harris is the most unqualified candidate in American history. If you’d like proof, ask a liberal friend, “which of Kamala’s accomplishments have impressed you the most in the past four years?”

If you really want to watch their heads explode, ask, “without using the word black, woman or Trump – why are you voting for Kamala?”

So… deciding who to vote for is easy, even if you know every little about politics. If the ideas described above sound good, vote for Kamala. If not, vote for Trump. P.S. If you want some additional info on Kamala’s stupidity, click here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

