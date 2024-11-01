Summerville Brothers Plead Guilty to Selling Counterfeit Viagra

Both men face five years of hard time in federal prison following plea…

Brothers from Summerville, South Carolina – 29-year-old Ibrahim Shedid and 35-year-old Ahmed Shedid – pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) to conspiracy to sell and traffic counterfeit goods.

What were they counterfeiting? The famed “little blue pill…”

Prosecutors said the Shedids were selling counterfeit Viagra pills in what they alleged was a multi-million dollar scheme.

According to a press release, Ibrahim Shedid owned and operated Big Boss Puff Stuff while Ahmed Shedid owned and operated A2Z Warehouse. Utilizing both businesses, the brothers worked together to distribute and sell counterfeit Viagra pills to convenience stores.

In January 2024, law enforcement intercepted a shipment of nineteen bottles of counterfeit Viagra being delivered to Big Boss Puff Stuff. Additional counterfeit Viagra was seized from a storage unit associated with the brothers. The retail value of all counterfeit Viagra seized from the defendants was in excess of $35 million .

The brothers both face maximum penalties of five years in federal prison, fines of up to $250,000 , restitution to victims and three years of supervision to follow the term of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system.

The guilty pleas were accepted by U.S. district court judge Bruce H. Hendricks – who will sentence the Shedids upon the receipt and review of a sentencing report from the U.S. Probation Office.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Assistant U.S. attorney Amy Bower is prosecuting the case.

