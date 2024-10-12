Kamala Harris Has A Muslim Problem

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

I’ve always held two simple views on the escalating Israeli-Iranian conflict – and as it relates to the broader, global battle between Muslims and Jews. First, keep the fighting out of our communities. And second, keep American taxpayers from subsidizing either side of this struggle.

Religious-based violence has no place in the United States – and American tax dollars have no business going toward any conflict in which there is no compelling national interest. Especially not now.

Last time I checked, America’s most compelling national interests were in America.

Sadly, the pro-Israel lobby has become so entrenched in our country that the mere suggestion of cutting off (or curtailing) billions of dollars in annual funding for Israel invokes hyperbolic cries of anti-semitism. Meanwhile, the emerging Palestinian presence in the United States has become so virulently anti-semitic that a violent escalation of tensions on the American home front seems inevitable.

Against this backdrop, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris – part of an administration which has generally stood with Israel during throughout latest round of Muslim-initiated Middle East violence – finds herself in a difficult political position.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

With her support eroding in the critical swing state of Michigan – home to an estimated 250,000 Muslims – Harris is being urged to break publicly with Joe Biden over the conflict. In fact, Nathan J. Robinson – editor of the über-liberal Current Affairs magazine – took to X recently and assailed her refusal to do so as “a massive, suicidal electoral error.”

“She could have met with Palestinian families,” Robinson wrote. “She could have let a Palestinian give a two-minute speech at the DNC. She chose not to. This is a giant, deliberate ‘fuck you’ to Arab American voters, and when you tell people to go fuck themselves they are unlikely to vote for you.”

“She won’t even make symbolic bullshit concessions like altering her rhetoric, taking some meetings, letting a Palestinian on stage,” Robinson continued. “These would actually be maddening because they would not reflect any change in the barbaric U.S. policy but Harris is not even doing the bare minimum.”

In an interview with left-of-center Rolling Stone earlier this week, James Zogby of the Arab American Institute said Harris’ campaign doesn’t “seem to care enough about the Arab American vote to do something to get it.”

“They’re forgetting that they’re not only losing Arab votes, but they’re losing other people’s votes who also care about this issue,” Zogby said. “It’s insulting, obviously, and demeaning to my community. And so that’s very hurtful. It’s not a smart strategy. I don’t think it’s smart politics.”

Team Kamala’s response?

***

***

“Harris has rebuffed calls to create distance between herself and the Biden administration’s unwavering support for Israel’s assault on Gaza and Lebanon,” Jake Johnson of far left Common Dreams wrote this week.

In fact, far from distancing herself from Israel, Harris has made it clear she supports continuing taxpayer-funded arms shipments to Tel Aviv.

“I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not gonna change,” Harris told CNN back in August.

This position has led to many progressives referring to the vice president as “Holocaust Harris,” a politician they view as a partner in crime with “Genocide Joe” (their nickname for Biden).

Will Harris change her tune before Election Day? Keep it tuned to this media outlet as we track not only the latest developments in the swing states, but the trends moving those numbers…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

