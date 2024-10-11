Swing State Shakeup: Donald Trump Pulls Ahead

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is pulling ahead of vice president Kamala Harris in several pivotal battleground states with only three weeks to go before election day, according to the latest data from RealClearPolling.

While Trump trails Harris nationally by 1.8 percent , according to RealClearPolling‘s averages, he has moved ahead of her in several critical swing states – although his lead remains within the margin of error in each of those states.

As a result, Trump has moved ahead of Harris on the PredictIt marketplace for the first time since July 30, 2024 – and earlier this week set an “all-time high in his odds against Harris” on Polymarket, which is currently giving him a 54.4 percent chance of winning the White House.

Trump leads Harris by 0.5 percent in Arizona – a state he lost by 0.3 percent in 2020 (and trailed Joe Biden by 2.7 percent on this same day four years ago). Similarly, Trump leads Harris by 0.2 percent in Nevada – a state he lost by 2.4 percent (and trailed by 6 percent in the polls on this same day four years ago).

Democrats “western wall” is clearly crumbling… and that’s before we account for Trump’s historic outperformance of polling data.

As for Democrats’ famed “blue wall” in the industrial north, Trump is making similar inroads – leading by 0.9 percent in Michigan and trailing by just 0.2 percent in Wisconsin. Trump lost Michigan to Biden by 2.78 percent and was trailing him by 6.7 percent on this day four years ago. He lost Wisconsin by 0.63 percent and was trailing Biden by 6.1 percent four years ago.

Again, if Trump were to even modestly outperform his current polling – as he has in the past two elections – he is poised for compelling victories in both states.

The most critical swing state of them all? Pennsylvania.

Certainly, Trump and Harris can chart potential paths to victory without winning the aptly christened ‘Keystone State’ – but those paths become incredibly steep, incredibly fast. Pennsylvania is mission critical to both campaigns, in other words. Without it, they’ve got little room for missteps.

Earlier this month, we reported on a survey from Atlanta-based strategist Robert Cahaly showing Trump pulling ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania. Since that survey was released, four additional polls have come out showing Trump leading Harris in this indispensable battleground – albeit by narrow margins. At last count, Trump’s lead over Harris in Pennsylvania averaged 0.4 percent , according to RealClearPolling.

While Trump’s advantage is scant, he lost Pennsylvania to Biden by 1.17 percent in 2020 (and trailed him by 7.1 percent on this same four years ago).

Spotting the trend?

In the deep south, Trump lost Georgia – and nearly lost North Carolina – in 2020. This year, he has a 0.5 percent lead in both states.

Obviously, numbers are changing daily – sometimes hourly – across the board as new polls are released. And it goes without saying, these surveys are not gospel. In both 2016 and 2020, they dramatically undervalued Trump’s true level of support within the electorate.

If that happens again in 2024, Trump is going to win in a walk…

