Middle East Turmoil: Iran Unleashes Missile Barrage On Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the latest escalation of the most recent conflict to befall the Middle East, Iran has launched a major missile strike against Israel. The strike – which began on Tuesday evening in Israel and involved at least 180 projectiles – came in response to the Jewish State’s threat of ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon and its recent assassination of Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

In launching the missile strikes, Iran also declared war on Israel – signaling a major escalation of a conflict which began last October when Israel was attacked by Hamas, a terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

“The country has entered a state of war and any content in favor of the enemy and weakening the country, the government, the army and the army is considered treason and the managers of the channels and groups are warned to publish this content,” a statement from Iran’s ministry of information noted.

Iran’s press agency posted multiple videos of the missile attack on X…

***

Video footage shows the instant Iranian missiles hit their mark in occupied territories, believed to be the Nevatim Airbase pic.twitter.com/yP5o3AhteT — Press TV ? (@PressTV) October 1, 2024

***

Israel vowed it would launch a retaliatory strike. Iran – a nuclear power – vowed a “crushing response” in the event of such a strike.

The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris immediately intervened on behalf of Israel – authorizing American military assets to intercept any missiles launched at Israeli targets.

In fact, prior to the attack Barak Ravid of Axios cited a senior White House official as having knowledge “that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel.”

“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack,” the official told Ravid. “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran.”

Israel’s defense ministry posted video of missiles over Jerusalem being intercepted by its anti-ballistic missile defense systems – developed jointly with (and funded by) the United States.

***

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

***

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commanders referred to the missiles as targeting “a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.”

“This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone,” the statement noted.

War hawks in America pounced on the latest attack as an excuse for America to throw its military muscle behind Israel. U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, for example, called on Biden and Harris to approve an “overwhelming” coordinated response targeting Iran’s oil infrastructure.

“This missile attack against Israel should be the breaking point and I would urge the Biden Administration to coordinate an overwhelming response with Israel, starting with Iran’s ability to refine oil,” Graham wrote on X. “These oil refineries need to be hit and hit hard because that is the source of cash for the regime to perpetrate their terror.”

Graham may get his wish…

“There will be severe consequences for this Iranian attack and we will work with Israel to make sure that is the case,” Biden/Harris national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in the aftermath of the attack.

This is a developing situation… please check back for updates.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

