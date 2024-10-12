Appalachian Apocalypse, Upstate Murder, Mica Miller Scam, 2024 Election – Week In Review 10/12/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The humanitarian disaster unfolding in the mountains of western North Carolina dominated our coverage this week, with our Andy Fancher spending forty-eight hours in parts of the country decimated by Hurricane Helene.

Andy’s reporting on the true death toll associated with the “Appalachian Apocalypse” ruffled some feathers – and riled some censors – but it marked the first time a media outlet provided a credible estimate of the dead based on first-hand reports from first responders in the area.

Andy is head back to western North Carolina this week, so stay tuned for more….

In other news, our Jenn Wood discussed her extensive reporting on the murder of 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C. This story has an eerie ‘Manson Family‘ feel to it… notably a tangled web of romantic relationships revolving around Barnes’ husband and accused killer, Brandon Barnes.

Jenn and I also delved into reporting by our Callie Lyons about an alleged fundraising fraud targeting the family of the late Mica Francis Miller – whose death this spring continues to fuel passionate debate across the country.

Finally, our Dylan Nolan and I dove into the latest news from the 2024 presidential election – which has seen former U.S. president Donald Trump pull ahead of vice president Kamala Harris in several key swing states.

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

