County Leader Slams South Carolina Agency For FEMA Exclusion

One of the many Upstate, South Carolina counties devastated by last week’s brush with Hurricane Helene has condemned the S.C. Emergency Management Divison (SCEMD) for failing to include their region within a disaster declaration for federal assistance.

On Friday (October 4, 2024), a spokesperson for Laurens County, S.C. issued a candid statement on both the totality of Helene’s impact – and SCEMD’s exclusion of multiple areas in its request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“During the eye of the storm, county staff was already hard at work,” the spokesperson wrote on Friday. “While (the county) has done everything in their power to assist our citizens, inaction on the part of state and federal authorities have made our rescue efforts much more difficult.”

According to the two-page statement, Laurens County coordinated with S.C. Department of Social Service (SCDSS) workers to open emergency shelters in the immediate aftermath of Helene. Extensive rescue efforts were thereupon initiated, according to Friday’s statement.

A century-old oak tree after collapsing on a vehicle in Laurens County, S.C., during Hurricane Helene.

(Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“County administration and staff fed first responders, communicated with state and federal officials, set up points of distribution to deliver food and water to citizens, cleared roadways and canvassed the entire county so that all citizens were accounted for,” the spokesperson added.

Nonetheless, Laurens County was among several disaster-stricken areas either excluded from a declaration for assistance by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster — or denied assistance upon FEMA’s partial approval of his order on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Within hours of learning that his county was excluded from federal assistance, Laurens County administrator Thomas R. Higgs II recorded a damning phone call with SCEMD director Kim Stenson. The conversation – which took place at 4:00 p.m. EDT today – was promptly transcribed and provided to FITSNews.

According to the eight-page document – which detailed every word of the conversation between the two officials – SCEMD provided FEMA with “incomplete information” for an “albeit incomplete” request in hopes of expediting the state’s declaration for federal assistance.

“So, you know, I guess basically through inefficiency, we probably missed a few counties in doing that,” Stenson said. “And it certainly has nothing to do with you folks and anything that you did or did not provide.”

Stenson furthermore noted that while Laurens County was considered for FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program, the federal agency “probably” denied McMaster’s request based on “the incomplete information that, you know, (SCEMD) provided.”

According to the transcript, Higgins thereupon told Stenson his emergency management team had received multiple death threats during their assessment of Helene’s damage. He furthermore noted that looting was widespread and cited concerns over large-scale rioting.

A mother assessing damage to her daughter’s Laurens County, S.C., property on October 1, 2024.

(Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

“Our FirstNet program went to the complete failure point,” Higgs told Stenson. “Our 911 system went down… It was a five-day window when people started getting relief for Hurricane Katrina. I don’t even have PODs set up and we’re rolling into day five.”

According to the Yale School of the Environment (YSE), Helene is expected to be the second deadliest hurricane to strike the continental United States this century after Hurricane Katrina, a category five catastrophe that reshaped the Gulf of Mexico in August 2005.

“Yeah, that’s not good,” Stenson said on his call with Higgs. “Um, I’m not really sure what the potential solution is here, but we’d be glad to provide, you know, like a quote or something from us, saying that you guys did everything you could.”

This past week, Helene’s official death toll surpassed at least 210 . According to the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), at least 46 casualties were recorded in the Palmetto State.

This story may be updated.

THE TRANSCRIPT…

(Laurens County)

