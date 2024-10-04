Flooding Temporarily Shuts Down Hunting Season In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) temporarily closed hunting season in multiple areas of the Palmetto State following widespread flooding and extreme rainfall associated with Hurricane Helene .

Effective Wednesday (October 2, 2024) at 12:01 a.m. EDT., hunting for all game species – except for alligator, doves, hogs and coyotes – was closed within the Wateree, Congaree and Santee river drainage systems.

Our audience will recall these systems were inundated with water in Helene’s aftermath, with both the Wateree and Congaree both entering their major flood stages.

According to SCDNR’s release, the agency received ” contacts from numerous concerned hunters” regarding the flooding.

“Flooding has created abnormal conditions wherein game cannot protect themselves, thus producing the potential for exploitation of game species that are deprived of their normal escape routes and confined to small areas of high ground,” the agency noted.

As SCDNR continues to monitor flooded areas and adjust the closed zones and timeframes, the hunting closure will continue through Sunday (October 6, 2024) at 11:59 a.m. EDT. Count on this media outlet for any updates pertaining to this closure – along with any new information that becomes available from SCDNR.

