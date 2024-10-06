Keeping The Peace At Solid Rock

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In what some have referred to as ongoing “spiritual warfare,” Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has become the site of ongoing protests since the suspicious suicide of Mica Francis Miller – the estranged wife of the church’s pastor, John Paul Miller. Maintaining a police presence outside the church to deter aggressive or boisterous behavior has become an ongoing obligation for the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD) – an obligation which is funded by city taxpayers.

To recap: As first reported by our media outlet, Mica’s body was found with a gunshot wound to the head at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river. Mica traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach earlier that day, and her body was discovered by police in a swampy area approximately forty meters away from where spent shell casings and her belongings were recovered.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners, but the bizarre manner in which her husband announced her passing – and subsequent allegations of harassment and abuse against him leveled in multiple court filings – raised doubts and put him squarely in the public’s crosshairs.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Despite the determination that Mica’s death occurred by her own hand, many have been unwilling to accept this explanation for the demise of the 30-year-old worship singer and aspiring missionary – who at the time of her death seemed to be focused on building a new life.

Seeking answers and accountability, protesters have gathered at Solid Rock every Sunday since Mica’s death demanding “justice for Mica” – much to the consternation of the church members. For the most part, the protests have been peaceful. In July, however, Solid Rock congregation member Robert Lochel pulled a sprinkler from the church grounds and sprayed protesters. As a result of that incident, he is facing five charges for assault – one charge for each protester who was sprayed with water.

Then, last Sunday, John-Paul Miller appeared to shove a protester in an incident that remains under investigation by the MBPD. The scuffle ensued as Miller and James K. Bingham Jr. – a protester who shows up weekly at the church dressed like Jesus – were approaching a police cruiser. It is unlikely charges will be filed over the alleged assault as an incident report described Miller’s actions as part of an effort to repel the protester, not harm him.

***

***

With so much drama swirling, our outlet recently contacted the city to inquire as to the costs of providing extra security at the church. According to Meredith Denari, Myrtle Beach’ director of public information, most of the police officers stationed at the church were working regular duty hours. However, in June and July, MBPD expended an additional $833.49 in overtime costs associated with the police presence at the church.

June 16, 2024 – 4.5 hours at a rate of $68.12 for a total of $306.54 .

. June 30, 2024 – 4.5 hours at a rate of $68.12 for a total of $306.54 .

. July 7, 2024 – 4.5 hours at a rate of $48.98 for a total of $220.41 .

The city also invested time and money erecting barricades around the church. All told, this project cost taxpayers just over $1,000 .

Number of Employees (8) – 2.5 hours at $233.11 – $582.78 .

. Equipment (5 Trucks) – 2.5 hours at $ 152.61 – $381.53 .

. One Trailer – 2.5 hours at $15.22 – $38.05 .

“The Myrtle Beach public works department spent approximately 2.5 hours setting up the barricades,” Denali said. “The barricades were placed during regular business hours, so no overtime was incurred.”

Will the cost of keeping the peace at Solid Rock climb as protests expand? And as protesters become more aggressive? Count on this media outlet to keep our audience in the loop…

FITSNews continues to follow numerous facets of the tragic death of Mica Francis Miller – and the fallout. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

