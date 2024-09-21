John-Paul Miller Lawsuit, Murdaugh ‘Deception,’ State Lawmaker Resignation – Week In Review 9/21/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Embattled South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller came out this week with guns blazing – filing a defamation and harassment lawsuit against a Myrtle Beach, S.C. paralegal in for allegedly “proliferating false and harmful claims” about him in the aftermath of the mysterious death of his estranged wife, Mica Francis Miller.

Miller wants $6 million in damages, not to mention an injunction against the woman from making any future commentary about him – and an order requiring the removal of her prior statements from the interwebs.

Will he prevail? We shall see…

In news related to the Alex Murdaugh saga, our Will Folks and Jenn Wood discussed the state of South Carolina’s ongoing refusal to release sealed files related to the controversial dismissal of a juror from the panel that found Murdaugh guilty last year of the June 2021 murder of his wife and younger son.

Why won’t the state let the public see these documents? That’s the question we’re trying to ask… especially in light of allegations raised by the dismissed juror.

This week’s big political news in South Carolina was the resignation of state representative Marvin Pendarvis of North Charleston, S.C. – although in a curious caveat Pendarvis did not withdraw his name as a candidate in the November 2024 election.

Pendarvis, 34, is a Democratic lawyer-legislator once viewed as a “rising star” in his party. Back in April, he was accused in a bombshell civil lawsuit of defrauding his former client Adrian Lewis of Charleston, S.C. by settling a case without his consent – and then attempting to bribe Lewis into keeping silent about Pendarvis’ duplicitous behavior.

Why did Pendarvis pick this week to step down? It’s unclear… but his name has continued to pop up in connection with multiple investigations.

