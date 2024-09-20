The Marvin Pendarvis Saga Just Got Weirder

Where in the world is this story going?

South Carolina state representative Marvin Pendarvis resigned his seat in the S.C. General Assembly this week… but that was pretty much the only thing related to this still-unfolding story that made any sense.

The lawyer-legislator from North Charleston – once viewed as a rising star within the Democratic party – remains under criminal investigation by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Pendarvis reportedly also has ties to an ongoing federal investigation into a gun grant scandal involving city officials and multiple nonprofit organizations in his hometown.

To recap: Pendarvis was hit with a civil lawsuit back in April accusing him of settling a case without his client’s knowledge or permission, forging his client’s signature on the settlement documents and then trying to bribe the former client after he got caught. That filing sparked the SLED investigation into Pendarvis, which is reportedly poring through multiple cases involving the now-former lawmaker – and anyone who may have assisted him in alleged criminal activity.

Pendarvis submitted his letter of resignation on Monday (September 16, 2024), news which broke just yesterday…

Why did he choose to step down this week? Sources familiar with the status of the SLED investigation say Pendarvis’ indictment on charges tied to that probe is inevitable… but not imminent. In other words, there was nothing coming down the pike on it – certainly nothing which would have precipitated a resignation announcement this month.

What about pending federal investigations, though?

As I reported earlier this month, an ongoing federal probe is focused (in part, anyway) on $1.3 million allegedly routed improperly by North Charleston to a network of “unvetted and unmonitored nonprofits.” The money was supposed to fund gun violence reduction measures, but according to our sources the appropriations were rife with kickbacks.

What’s the latest on that inquiry? One source familiar with the situation told this media outlet “it’s about to blow open.”

“Target letters have gone out,” the source continued. “Indictments (are) coming in waves starting in the next few weeks.”

Our media outlet has confirmed multiple target letters have been sent in connection with the federal investigation, however we have no specific information as to the timing of any looming federal indictments. Nor do we know the full scope of the inquiry – except that it continues to expand. Also, while Pendarvis has been linked to one of the nonprofits at the heart of the gun grant scandal, at this point we have no indication he is among those on the receiving end of a federal target letter.

“I know Marvin was pushing for the (gun) grants,” another source close the scandal told this media outlet.

Could that have been what prompted his decision?

While speculation swirled regarding the timing of Pendarvis’ resignation, the day after he stepped down a report filed by Liz Owens of WRDW TV 12 (Augusta, Georgia) raised additional questions about his status.

According to Owens, a week after Pendarvis was sued civilly back in April – but several weeks before the supreme court suspended his law license – he mailed multiple boxes of client files to the home of Eugene Smith and Paula Brown in Denmark, S.C.

Pendarvis represented Smith and Brown in a class action suit filed in 2018 after WRDW uncovered serious issues with Denmark’s drinking water – a case which made national headlines.

As Owens searched through the boxes Pendarvis mailed to his former clients, she “discovered case files from all over South Carolina” – including multiple files that had nothing to do with the class action. These files contained “lawsuits in Orangeburg, Aiken and Charleston counties” as well as nearly fifty public defender cases in Charleston County – nineteen of which were still pending as of this writing.

Reached for comment by Owens, Pendarvis claimed he “inadvertently” sent the unrelated files to Denmark and asked the reporter if she could return them.

“If you could make sure that gets back to me,” Pendarvis said.

Aware of the court’s suspension order, Owens declined Pendarvis’ request – and hand-delivered the files instead to the attorney appointed by the supreme court to oversee his cases.

Why did Pendarvis send these files to his former clients in Denmark? Which case files did he send? Are the cases in any way connected with the various investigations in which he has become entangled?

While we try and get to the bottom of those questions, Pendarvis’ resignation has thrown a loop in the upcoming 2024 election cycle. Specifically, there are multiple state election statutes which could conceivably govern his resignation – which created a vacancy in the House District 113 seat he has held since 2017.

The problem? While Pendarvis resigned from office, as of this writing he has not withdrawn as the Democratic nominee for the November 5, 2024 election – which is scheduled to take place in just 45 days. According to our sources, the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) has not received any formal notice of Pendarvis’ withdrawal as a candidate – meaning his name will remain on the ballot.

In fact, because Pendarvis is running unopposed, his name will be the only one on the ballot…

