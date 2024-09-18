Murdaugh Juror Files: The State’s Bizarre Bid To Keep Them Secret

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following weeks of silence, the state of South Carolina is finally addressing why it doesn’t want the public to see hidden files linked to the controversial dismissal of a juror from Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial last year.

The debate over these public documents – which escalated to the S.C. supreme court earlier this month – is tangential to Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial on the basis of jury tampering allegations involving disgraced former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill.

Still, it has sparked interest among those following the Murdaugh saga – especially after the attorney pushing for the release of the documents hinted at potentially newsworthy revelations contained therein, adding that “the public should be entitled to see what happened backstage.”

Attorney Joe McCulloch has asked the court to unseal these files on behalf of his client, former Murdaugh juror Myra Crosby. Our audience will recall Crosby was dismissed as a Murdaugh juror on the morning the verdicts were handed down for allegedly discussing the case with two of her tenants. She has denied those allegations and stated her removal was the result of a conspiracy involving Hill and several others aimed at ensuring a guilty verdict.

According to motion (.pdf) filed before the supreme court earlier this week, prosecutors in the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson – who successfully prosecuted Murdaugh for the 2021 murders of his wife and younger son, among other crimes – assert that the files should remain sealed because Crosby “fails to show why should not be required to adhere to the terms” of the order sealing the files.

That order was imposed by S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman – who presided over the Palmetto State’s ‘Trial of the Century’ from January 23 through March 3, 2024.

According to the state, Crosby agreed to a conditional release of the files to her lawyer last fall – although lead Murdaugh prosecutor Creighton Waters insisted at the time that neither McCulloch nor Crosby could “further publish or disseminate the materials.”

In other words, the state insisted these files go no further than McCulloch and his client.

Sources close to this case say Waters has “flatly rejected” any bid to release these documents – which include materials related to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)’s “investigation” into the allegations against Crosby by her tenants. SLED was the agency which investigated Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and younger son (controversially, at that).

Isn’t that a conflict of interest? Yes…

Regular members of our audience will recall I have previously questioned the impartiality of such an inquiry – as well as the impartiality of those currently tasked with prosecuting Hill on the jury tampering allegations.

To me, it seems clear their goal is to protect the guilty verdicts against Murdaugh at all costs as opposed to discovering the truth about “what happened backstage.”

Is keeping these files under wraps part of that campaign?

According to the state, Crosby’s bid to unseal these files “appears to be unprecedented” – and the supreme court would be wise to wait until Murdaugh files his initial appellate brief on December 10, 2024 before deciding how to rule on the matter.

“Once the initial brief is filed, the parties will have a better idea on how to treat this issue,” the state noted in its filing.

In urging delay, the state took a decidedly dim view of Crosby in its filing – arguing she was trying to “rescind a consent order that she entered into” with the objective of “making matters public that she originally agreed that she would not disclose.”

“She has changed her mind about the agreement she entered into with the court,” Wilson’s prosecutors noted. “The state has not changed its position.”

Really?

I’m sorry but the state’s own brief made it abundantly clear that it was Waters – not Crosby – who insisted on adding the non-disclosure requirement last fall. Are we now to believe that Crosby’s desire to have these files made public somehow constitutes her changing her mind? Or her going back on her word?

That is an incredibly dishonest framing of this debate… and further underscores my skepticism of the state’s handling of these matters.

At the end of the day, these are public documents – and they must be released to the public. Why the state will not content to their release is concerning – and continues to breathe life into theories of a broader conspiracy to rig the Murdaugh jury.

“I have no idea what these requested records will show,” I noted in a recent column on this debate. “Perhaps the state fairly and dispassionately discharged its obligations to Murdaugh under the law. Perhaps not. But whatever information these records contain, it is public information – and must be released. And the state’s refusal to consent to it being released is troubling.”

Now, the state is going one step further – shamelessly misrepresenting Crosby’s position as a justification for keeping these files sealed (and for delaying any discussion as to whether they should be opened).

I have consistently argued in support of Alex Murdaugh’s guilt – and in favor of his sentencing. But as firmly as I believe he killed his wife and son (or knows who did and is lying about it), I believe his Sixth Amendment right to an impartial jury was grossly violated – and that, as a result, he deserves a new trial.

