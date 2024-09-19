South Carolina Lawmaker Marvin Pendarvis Resigns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Embattled South Carolina state representative Marvin Pendarvis has resigned his seat in the S.C. General Assembly, effective this month.

Pendarvis – who is currently under criminal investigation – actually resigned three days ago (Monday, September 16, 2024) in a letter sent to S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith.

“Serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives has been the honor of my life,” Pendarvis wrote. “Because of my respect for this body and for the residents of my district, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my seat.”

Pendarvis added that his constituents “deserve a representative who can devote full time to their needs, and I cannot do that at this time.”

Pendarvis, 34, of North Charleston, S.C., is a Democratic lawyer-legislator. Back in April, he was accused in a bombshell civil lawsuit of defrauding his former client Adrian Lewis of Charleston, S.C. by settling a case without his consent – and then attempting to bribe Lewis into keeping silent about Pendarvis’ duplicitous behavior.

Text messages included in the civil suit (.pdf) documented the attempted shakedown.

“How much you need the check for?” Pendarvis wrote in one text message to Lewis. “Answer the question, man. How much?”

“Let’s handle this shit,” Pendarvis wrote in another text message. “You’re not telling me what you need.”

When Lewis refused to respond to these entreaties, Pendarvis allegedly showed up at his home claiming he had $50,000 “in cash” in a black bag – money which he could give him right then and there. He added he could secure another $25,000 and would write him a check to pay his mortgage – all if Lewis would agree not sue him.

Lewis refused…

Not long after the lawsuit was filed, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed they were investigating Pendarvis for possible criminal activity based on a referral from the office of S.C. first circuit solicitor David Pascoe.

Shortly after this referral was made, our media outlet reported SLED was investigating “several other alleged victims” of Pendarvis – as well as the potential involvement of another lawyer-legislator in his attempted blackmail.

The following month, Pendarvis’ license to practice law in the Palmetto State was suspended by the S.C. supreme court.

Pendarvis was elected to represent the citizens of House District 113 in 2017 and has served continuously ever since. He was unopposed in this fall’s election.

This is a developing story…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

