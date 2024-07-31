Mica Miller’s Attorney: Final Pre-Settlement Interview

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Less than two hours before a controversial settlement was announced in the Mica Miller saga this week, I had the opportunity to conduct an extensive sit-down interview with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina attorney Regina Ward.

Ward was the attorney retained by Miller as she sought a divorce from her allegedly abusive husband, pastor John-Paul Miller. Pastor Miller is the leader of the Solid Rock at Market Common church in Myrtle Beach.

As first reported by our media outlet, Miller’s body was found at 4:23 p.m. EST on April 27, 2024 at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park – a sprawling 14,000-acre wilderness straddling this scenic blackwater river. Mica had traveled to this remote location from Myrtle Beach, S.C. earlier that day. Her body was discovered by police in a swampy area adjacent to the river – approximately forty meters away from where shell casings and her belongings were found.

Mica Miller died less than two weeks after filing for divorce from John-Paul Miller – and less than 48 hours after he was reportedly served with divorce papers. In fact, Ward stated in this interview that John-Paul Miller may have actually been served on the same day Mica died.

Mica’s death was officially ruled a suicide by North Carolina investigators and medical examiners – based in large part on the release of a 9-1-1 call placed moments before she allegedly shot herself in the head with a gun she purchased only hours earlier. On that call, Miller calmly told a police dispatcher of her plans to kill herself – and inquired as to whether her phone could be tracked so that her family members would be able to locate her body.

After the bizarre manner in which her husband announced her passing to their congregation – and subsequent allegations of abuse raised by Mica Miller’s family and friends – suspicions of foul play have run rampant. Mica’s family members have remained adamant her death was not a suicide. In fact, they have insisted her body was “placed” where it was found by police – and that her suicide was “staged.”

Ward responded to my question about what happened to Mica as “the million dollar question.”

“I personally believe that the answer to that – or some form of answer to that – will be on that cell phone and that Apple watch that is in possession of the legal authorities,” Ward told me. “We have a court order requiring those things to be released to my office and they won’t release it until they have finished their ‘investigation.'”

“I’m hoping that when I get my hands on those things that that may hold the answer,” Ward said.

My interview with Ward wound up being the last on-the-record conversation she gave prior to the announcement of a global settlement between members of Mica’s family, John-Paul Miller and Solid Rock.

As I reported earlier this week, the terms of the global settlement – including financial details – were not disclosed.

In addition to discussing the case, Ward and I talked about proposed reforms to South Carolina’s domestic violence statutes aimed at tightening restrictions on coercive control. For those of you unfamiliar with this concept, it refers to actions which “make a person subordinate or dependent by isolating the person from sources of support, exploiting the person’s resources and capacities for personal gain” or “depriving the person of the means needed for independence, resistance, or escape.”

(For more on the coercive control debate, click here).

FITSNews continues to investigate every aspect of the case involving Mica Miller in order to bring you the latest developments. If you have information to share, reach out to research@fitsnews.com.

