Solid Rock Church Member Arrested for Sprinkler Assault

The congregant at South Carolina’s infamous Solid Rock Church who sprayed protesters with water from a sprinkler last Sunday (June 30, 2024), turned himself into Myrtle Beach police this morning – and was promptly arrested on five misdemeanor assault charges.

Some expected the arrest of Robert W. Lochel was coming on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Sources told FITSNews police were on the scene but did not act on the warrants for 67-year-old Myrtle Beach man.

Protesters have been making regular appearances at Solid Rock following the heartbreaking death of pastor’s wife Mica Miller at North Carolina’s Lumber River State Park on the afternoon of April 27, 2024.

News of Miller’s death was exclusively reported by this media outlet.

Robert W. Lochel (via J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Mica’s estranged husband, John-Paul Miller, is the founder of Solid Rock Church. In the aftermath of her death, he has come under withering scrutiny as Mica’s friends and family members have blamed him for her demise – even though an investigation determined it was suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot. Nonetheless, Mica’s family and friends have made a compelling case that John-Paul Miller’s alleged abuse was what pushed his late wife over the edge.

Others have suggested an even deeper nefariousness involving Miller and his allies at the church.

As a result of the ensuing controversy, crowds of protesters have been gathering at Solid Rock each Sunday morning during worship services, shouting “Justice for Mica” and “Mica’s blood is on your hands.”

On June 30, 2024, in an incident captured on video and shared to social media, John-Paul Miller allegedly turned on the sprinklers in a strip of grass separating the church building from the protesters on the sidewalk. Then, Lochel pulled a sprinkler from the ground and aimed it at protesters, dousing them with water.

Lochel told police he did it “due to his wife’s frustrations.”

Five of the protesters who were sprayed filed police reports over the incident. Lochel turned himself in at 7:40 a.m. EDT on Monday (July 8, 2024). He is facing one charge of third degree assault for each of the protesters he sprayed – five misdemeanor charges in all.

FITSNews continues to investigate the many threads involving the suspicious and tragic death of Mica Miller. Got info? Contact us at research@fitsnews.com.

Callie Lyons

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author.

