Mica Miller: Medical Examiner Reports Reveal New Details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New details about the death of South Carolina pastor’s wife Mica Miller have surfaced with the release of two reports from the North Carolin Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). While details contained in these reports fill in some of the blanks regarding Miller’s suspicious supposed suicide, they are not likely to quell the controversy surrounding the sudden, shocking ending of the 30-year-old aspiring missionary’s life.

The report of the investigation provided a detailed account of the condition of Mica’s body – and a timeline of events surrounding the death of the estranged wife of Myrtle Beach, S.C. pastor John-Paul Miller. Mica’s body was found at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina, on April 27, 2024. The narrative concluded that the probable cause of her death was as follows …

“Shot self with handgun.”

“Decedent was found prone submerged in river beside tree limbs about 100 feet from casings,” the report stated. “No signs of physical struggle at location of casing. Decedent was removed from water by law enforcement in a boat and brought to bank of river. Bank of river was muddy and had heavy brush with briars.”

***

***

The medical examiner’s report described a single entrance wound with a circular muzzle imprint on the right side of Mica’s head – and an exit wound on the left side. Other injuries documented included closed skull fractures, black eyes, and “several minute postmortem wounds consistent with retrieval from river and brush including briars.”

Mica’s attire – as captured on her doorbell camera that day – is described in the report, along with the jewelry she was wearing: a ring, a watch, a bracelet, bird earrings, and a “yellow color necklace with clear stone.” Perhaps the most personal inventory that appeared in the report involved Mica’s eight tattoos: crosses, a butterfly, a lotus flower, birds, a band around her upper arm, John-Paul Miller’s signature on her side, and the words “pure, humble, faithful” on her forearm.

***

(N.C. OSME)

***

Many sources believed the necklace described in the report was the same one worn by John-Paul Miller in television interviews he gave immediately after her passing – which fueled speculation about his motives for doing so. The founder of Solid Rock Ministries, John-Paul Miller came under intense scrutiny in the days following Mica’s death.

Her family has specifically alleged he caused her demise – either directly or indirectly.

In a recent interview with FITSNews, Mica’s sister Anna Francis described the bruises family members observed on Mica’s hands and arms – and the family’s belief that they were caused by force and indications of a struggle.

They have also claimed the scene of Mica’s death to have been “staged.”

“I believe that it was all staged,” Miller’s father, Michael Francis, told NewsNation last month. “I believe that the whole thing was premeditated.”

(Click to View)

***

Contrary to the assessment of Mica’s family, the report cited Mica’s history of mental illness as evidence supporting the medical examiner’s conclusion that her death was “self-inflicted.” The report also stated that Mica was “bipolar,” had “recurrent manic episode(s),” “dependent personality disorder” and “tetrahydrocannabinol dependence.”

“Medical records stated two prior mental health hospitalizations and a previous suicide attempt with firearm,” the report said. These hospitalizations occurred from November 29, 2022, to December 5, 2022, and again from February 7, 2024 to February 12, 2024.

According to the report, three days prior to her death on April 24, 2024, Mica “was seen and given (a) prescription for Hydroxyzine 25mg for anxiety.”

***

(N.C. OSME)

***

A toxicology report dated June 17, 2024, revealed that Mica’s blood was tested for the presence of amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cocaine metabolite, ethanol, gabapentin/ pregabalin, and opiates/ opioids. None were detected.

Medical examiner Jennifer Altman concluded there was no reason to look further; Mica’s death was caused by suicide.

“Upon further consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and law enforcement, there was no concern for foul play and an autopsy was not warranted,” the report concluded.

Our media outlet was the first to report on this tragedy, and we have continued to dig deep into the saga as official accounts have collided with accounts of Miller’s allegedly abusive marriage (here and here) to John-Paul Miller.

As noted, Mica filed for divorce from John-Paul on April 15, 2024. John-Paul was served with these papers on April 25, 2024. A video of John-Paul announcing Mica’s death from the pulpit less than twelve hours after he was informed of her passing sparked widespread engagement and suspicion.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow every viable lead in pursuit of answers to the many questions circulating around this story. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to our investigative team at research@fitsnews.com.

***

THE DOCUMENTS …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters’. Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

