Gator Day: Deadline Looms For South Carolina Alligator Lottery

Every summer, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) holds a five-week public draw hunt for alligator hunters in South Carolina. This year’s draw began on June 1, 2024 and ends next Monday – July 15, 2024.

South Carolina is home to an estimated 100,000 alligators, according to SCDNR. The average male grows to a size of approximately 11 feet in length and weighs anywhere between 400 and 500 pounds.

State lawmakers first approved a hunting season for these apex predators in 2008. In 2022, 1,031 permits were issued to 927 hunters, according to a SCDNR report (.pdf). Only 322 alligators were killed, though – up from 310 the previous year.

According to SCDNR, hunters who win the lottery will be issued permits and one tag allowing them to harvest one alligator within the designated management unit – which is divided into four regions across the Palmetto State. Applicants can apply for all four units – Southern Coastal, Middle Coast, Midlands and Pee Dee – but will only be granted one tag (and must only hunt in their designated region).

The 2024 alligator hunting season officially commences at noon on September 14, 2024 – and ends at noon on October 13, 2024.

Unfortunately, for South Carolinians who have a hunting license – or have been issued alligator tags in years past – receiving a tag for 2024 is not automatic. However, if an applicant is lucky enough to be issued a tag, they can be assisted by fellow hunters – although all participants (including the permittee) must be licensed to hunt in South Carolina.

For example, Logan Blair – a licensed hunter – went alligator hunting during the 2022 season with another hunter and got to experience the process of hunting and killing an alligator on the Santee River near Georgetown, S.C.

Take a look …

Logan (left) and his friend Colton (right) with the alligator they hunted. (Provided)

THE PROCESS …

According to Blair, the alligator hunting process begins by ensuring everything is in order – including licenses, tags, clean equipment and plenty of pre-hunt rest (gator hunts typically take place under cover of darkness). Although the odds of catching an alligator are better at night, it is important to note the size of the animal – as it must be longer than four feet.

SCDNR’s 2024 gator hunting guide states, “alligators must first be captured alive prior to shooting or otherwise dispatching the animal.” This means the hunter must first secure a restraining line to the animal – including handheld snares, harpoons, gigs, arrows or snatch hooks.

Once the alligator is caught with the restraining line, hunters must use a snare that has been attached to a pole with either a rubber band or a piece of tape so it will “break-away” upon pulling the snare secure around the animal’s neck.

Once an alligator has been captured and brought adjacent to the boat, it may be dispatched (killed) – as hunters are required by law to bring the animal boat-side (or to shore) before attempting to dispatch it.

“Go out during the night and shine your lights at the water to size them up,” said Blair. “You get as close as you can to get them with the line, then pull them in and shoot.”

What to do once your gator has been killed? Take it to get skinned and processed.

For many hunters, the tail and jaw are mainly used as meat to eat, while the skin can be used to create various accessories.

“The hide (skin) can be used to make just about anything,” said Blair. “A buddy of mine’s dad made me a gun sling out of the gator we killed.”

Alligator skin gun slings. (Provided)

According to AZ Animals, the current record for an alligator kill in the Palmetto State is 13 feet, 6 inches. That gator – a 1,025 pound beast – was killed by wild game hunter Maryellen Mara-Christian of Fitchburg, Massachusetts on Lake Moultrie on September 25, 2010. The animal was taken following a “two-hour struggle on a guided hunt,” according to the website.

Last fall, our media outlet posted on a reported record kill in Orangeburg, S.C – however details were not confirmed.

Interested in learning more and applying for a tag? Visit GoOutdoorsSC for more information …

