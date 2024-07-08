Kathryn Dennis Heats Up OnlyFans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Last year, my media outlet reported on internet influencer Kathryn Dennis‘ controversial decision to launch a model page on OnlyFans. The South Carolina reality television star joined this London-based internet subscriber platform – which caters to nude models – in January 2023.

Dennis has only used the platform sporadically since then, however – and had not posed in the nude.

In recent weeks, however, the veteran of Bravo TV’s Southern Charm has reportedly stepped up her engagement on the platform – shedding inhibitions and clothing. According to several sources familiar with her exploits, the 32-year-old redheaded diva from Pinopolis, S.C. has been pushing the envelope of late with her offerings – ramping up both the frequency and intimacy of her OnlyFans content.

“Her chat thread is straight fire,” a subscriber familiar with Dennis’ newest photo and video offerings reported. “Red is back.”

Dennis is at a pivotal juncture in both her personal and professional life. After a lengthy hiatus, she’s scheduled to resume her academic studies soon – and has hinted at pursuing a life in politics after she graduates.

As Palmetto State residents are well aware, Dennis traces her lineage back to prominent Palmetto politicos including S.C Senate president Rembert Dennis and former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun. She became a household name across the country in her own right after starring on Southern Charm– a Charleston, S.C.-based reality television show.

Dennis first appeared on the show as a love interest of its original male protagonist, Thomas Ravenel. In fact, the combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled the show’s rise – and made both of them superstars. After her first season on Southern Charm, Bravo elevated Dennis to the role of a full-time cast member – a position she held for eight seasons.

Last year, Dennis lost a contentious battle with Ravenel over the custody of their two children – eight-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and six-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel. The former couple’s legal battles are ongoing, sources close to both confirmed.

What’s next for Dennis? My media outlet is currently in discussions with the diva regarding a possible exclusive interview within the next few months which would encompass all of these story lines.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

