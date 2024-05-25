Mica Miller Update, Becky Hill Charges, Kathryn Dennis DUI – Week In Review 5/25/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The suspicious suicide of Mica Miller – the beautiful pastor’s wife from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – dominated headlines across the Palmetto State again this week as family members continued challenging law enforcement’s narrative of her death.

I sat down with our research director Jenn Wood to talk about the latest developments in this case – including allegations that Miller’s suicide was “staged” and that her body was “placed” where police found it.

Jenn and I also discussed an upcoming court hearing related to this saga – one pitting Miller’s family against her estranged husband, pastor John-Paul Miller. Originally intended to be a hearing on Mica Miller’s divorce filing – which was served on John-Paul Miller less that forty-eight hours before she turned up dead – these proceedings will now focus on who control’s Mica Miller’s portion of their marital estate.

And who is to take possession of her effects …

In addition to the Miller case, Jenn and I also discussed a major update in the Cheer Incorporated scandal – the federal indictment of former Rockstar Cheer coach Constantine George Madeckas of Greenville, S.C. Will there be more criminal charges related to this investigation? Or is accountability at an end in this case?

After chatting with Jenn, I sat down with our Andy Fancher to get an update on two high-profile criminal cases we’ve been tracking in the South Carolina Lowcountry – one involving a woman left for dead at a remote boat ramp on the Coosawhathie River and the other involving a tragic triple homicide in Walterboro, S.C. last week.

Andy and I also discussed the latest news surrounding former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill – whose ethics investigations have reportedly been referred to the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson for criminal prosecution. How will Wilson handle the case given the conflicts of interest our media outlet has previously reported on?

Finally, I provided an update on the latest drama surrounding South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis – and what it could mean for her future in politics.

