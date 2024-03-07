Cheer Incorporated Scandal: Former Rockstar Coach Detained By Feds

Criminal investigation that began in the aftermath of Scott Foster’s 2022 suicide is clearly far from over …

While competition season is winding down for many cheerleaders across the country, news related to the Cheer Incorporated scandal is heating back up – specifically, news related to a criminal investigation many believed had wrapped up a long time ago.

Multiple sources close to this ongoing investigation confirmed the detention of 26-year old Constantine George Madeckas of Greenville, South Carolina on Thursday morning (March 7, 2024). According to our sources, Madeckas was detained in Greenville County by agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI). These agents also reportedly executed a search warrant for Madeckas’ electronic devices in connection with his detention.

At least one industry source reported Madeckas had been arrested, however we have yet to obtain any official confirmation of federal charges being filed against him.

It’s not immediately clear how Madeckas’ detention is tied to the Rockstar Cheer saga, but two law enforcement sources confirmed the federal inquiries into him originated from searches of Scott Foster‘s electronic devices in the aftermath of his suicide a year-and-a-half ago.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Foster – the founder and owner of the Rockstar Cheer franchise – died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head” on August 22, 2022. His body was found by police inside his vehicle at Paris Mountain state park approximately six miles north of downtown Greenville.

On the day after his death, our media outlet exclusively reported the 49-year-old coach was staring down “a multi-jurisdictional investigation into (among other things) allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls.” Following that report, the floodgates opened with additional incriminating information about Foster.

As lawsuits began to be filed in civil court, we quickly learned it wasn’t just underage girls – and it wasn’t just Foster. More importantly … we learned it wasn’t just Rockstar.

Thus began the Cheer Incorporated saga …

***

RELATED | CHEER INCORPORATED UPDATE

***

The first federal lawsuit focusing on systemic child sexual abuse within the cheerleading industry was filed in U.S. district court in Greenville, S.C. in September 2022 on behalf of four Jane Does and two John Does. Three additional federal lawsuits followed in South Carolina and the scope of the scandal quickly expanded to multiple other states – ensnaring more gyms and coaches.

The civil cases – led by attorneys from Columbia, S.C.-based Strom Law Firm – have been making their way through the federal court system with the first jury trial scheduled to commence in Greenville, S.C. on July 8, 2024.

But news about the criminal investigation failed to materialize … until today.

While specifics regarding Madeckas’ detention have not been released, Designer Athletics – an All-Star cheer program based in Greer, S.C. – sent a letter to families on Thursday informing them they were “contacted today as a courtesy by law enforcement to let us know that a former coach, Constantine Madeckas, was arrested for a matter unrelated to Designer Athletics.”

***

***

“The officer shared that Madeckas was arrested today for his involvement in a matter unrelated to cheerleading,” the letter noted.

Madeckas is known as a talented cheerleader and coach who worked at Rockstar prior to the facility closing in the aftermath of Foster’s suicide. A post on Rockstar’s Facebook page dated August 7, 2018 welcomed Madeckas as part of its coaching staff. That same year, Madeckas was also a member of the ultra-competitive “Rolling Stones” team at the facility.

While Madeckas did not appear to be coaching athletes at the time of his detention, a quick check of the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF)‘s ineligible list did not reveal any updates regarding his status.

(Click to view)

Constantine Madeckas (Facebook)

USASF is charged with keeping tabs on individuals within the cheer industry who are charged with (or convicted of) crimes – or who engage in “any conduct inconsistent with USA Cheer rules, policies or standards” or “any action or misconduct determined to not serve the (sport’s) best interests.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our readers informed of the latest developments in the ongoing Cheer Incorporated scandal – including updates on the criminal investigation as well as the upcoming federal civil trial.

As this story moves forward, please remember we have an open microphone policy which affords anyone implicated in this scandal – and anyone with an intelligent perspective on these matters – the opportunity to share their views with our audience.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

