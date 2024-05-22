Mica Miller’s Family Seeks Her Effects, Challenges Suicide Narrative

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The family of the late Mica Miller is asking a South Carolina court to release her personal effects to them – instead of handing them over to her estranged husband, Myrtle Beach pastor John-Paul Miller.

Family members are also challenging the official law enforcement narrative of Miller’s death – claiming her suicide was “staged” and that her body was “placed” in the remote location where it was ultimately discovered.

While questions continue swirling surrounding Miller’s death, the upcoming courtroom battle over her effects represents the latest front in an unfolding legal war that began just weeks before her suspicious suicide in North Carolina. Readers will recall Mica Miller sued her husband for divorce less than two weeks prior to her death – papers John-Paul Miller was served with less than 48 hours before she died.

Shortly after Miller’s death, her family filed a motion to have her sister – Sierra Francis – appointed as a special administrator of Mica’s estate. That filing contained the first glimpses of the abuse and harassment the 30-year-old woman allegedly endured at the hands of her husband during their tumultuous marriage.

Since then additional details of the alleged abuse and harassment have been documented – along with other disturbing information about John-Paul Miller (and his infamous father). John-Paul Miller is challenging the appointment of Francis, arguing decisions regarding his late wife’s estate – and assets – are exclusively his purview.

To recap: Mica Miller’s body was found on Saturday April 27, 2024 at the Lumber River State Park near Orrum, N.C. with a gunshot wound to the head. Our media outlet was the first to report on this tragedy – which has officially been ruled a suicide by North Carolina medical examiners and detectives with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). Among the items collected during their death investigation? A bag found by a fisherman who reported hearing a gunshot, the phone Mica used to call 9-1-1 and her Honda Civic.

Attorneys for Mica’s family and for John-Paul Miller are scheduled to appear on June 5, 2024 before S.C. family court judge Jan Bromell Holmes. In a tragic twist, this hearing was originally scheduled to address Mica’s motion for temporary relief in her divorce case.

This filing was amended following her death, and her sister is now the plaintiff in that motion.

Mica’s family disputes RCSO’s determination that her death was self-inflicted. Attorney Regina Ward, who represented Mica in her divorce and now represents her family, told CourtTV this week that Mica suffered from many forms abuse at the hands of John Paul – who allegedly drugged her and falsely claimed Mica had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“He claims that she was diagnosed with these mental illnesses and was on lithium,” Ward said. “According to her she didn’t know she’d been diagnosed or what her medication was because he always controlled the medication. He administered the medication. In fact, he has admitted that he would cut her pills up and give them to her if she refused to take the medication.”

Ward said she believes Mica looked drugged in the surveillance videos provided as evidence in the investigation. She noted that an overdose of lithium causes delirium.

Meanwhile, Mica Miller’s family members are not buying the suicide narrative – and have not been shy about voicing their doubts.

“I believe that it was all staged,” Miller’s father, Michael Francis, told NewsNation this week. “I believe that the whole thing was premeditated.”

According to Francis, the location of his daughter’s body – which he said was approximately forty meters from where shell casings and her belongings were recovered – is inconsistent with her taking her own life in the manner police have suggested.

“There’s no there’s no way she would have floated forty meters away from the edge,” he told NewsNation. “The bank where the bird boxes and stuff are is where the shell casings and such were found, and the gun was found for that right in the water. And then her body was about 40 meters away, and the water there doesn’t flow at all. It’s just stagnant.”

According to Francis, his daughter’s body was “placed” in the location where it was found.

Sierra Francis agreed.

“The theory of suicide does not add up to me,” she told NewsNation. “You’re telling me her body floated all the way down this stagnant water?”

As noted, Mica filed for divorce from John-Paul on April 15, 2024. John-Paul was served with these papers on April 25, 2024. A video of John-Paul announcing Mica’s death from the pulpit less than twelve hours after he was informed of her passing sparked widespread engagement and suspicion.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow every viable lead in pursuit of answers to the many questions circulating around this story. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to our investigative team at research@fitsnews.com.

