Southern Charm Saga: Kathryn Dennis Arrested For DUI

South Carolina reality television star Kathryn Dennis – scion of two of the Palmetto State’s most celebrated political dynasties – was arrested in the aftermath of a three-car collision on Monday evening in Goose Creek, S.C.

Dennis, 32, was charged by officers of the Goose Creek police department with first offense driving under the influence (DUI) and driving with an open container of alcohol. She was booked at the Berkeley County detention center.

We are currently awaiting information on her bond – and a date for her first scheduled court appearance.

Kathryn Dennis (Berkeley County Detention Center)

News of Dennis’ arrest was first reported by TMZ. According to the outlet, a responding officer described Dennis as having “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person.”

As Palmetto State residents are well aware, Dennis traces her lineage back to prominent Palmetto politicos including S.C Senate president Rembert Dennis and former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun. She became a household name across the country after starring on Bravo TV’s Southern Charm – a Charleston, S.C.-based reality television show.

Dennis first appeared on the show as a love interest of its original male protagonist, Thomas Ravenel. In fact, the combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made both of them superstars. After her first season on the show, Bravo elevated Dennis to the role of a full-time cast member – a position she held for eight seasons.

Dennis has reportedly battled drugs and depression in the aftermath of her Southern Charm success. Last year, she lost a contentious battle with Ravenel over the custody of their two children – eight-year-old Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and six-year-old St. Julien Rembert Ravenel.

The charges filed against Dennis on Monday do not represent the full extent of her legal woes. The statuesque, redheaded diva remains at the heart of an ongoing investigation into a vehicular hit-and-run that injured a Lowcountry sheriff’s deputy in October. As we previously reported, a vehicle registered to Dennis struck the officer as she was directing traffic outside of Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, S.C. at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT on the morning of October 20, 2023. Dennis’ 2022 Ford Bronco was then allegedly observed leaving the scene of the crash – with “a white female with dirty blonde hair” behind the wheel.

No charges have been filed in connection with that incident.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

