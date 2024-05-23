Victims Identified in ‘Targeted’ Triple Homicide

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Colleton County coroner’s office has released the names of three victims involved in a “targeted” triple homicide that took place in Walterboro, South Carolina last Saturday.

On Wednesday (May 22, 2024), county coroner Richard Harvey identified the homicide victims as Walterboro residents Harvell Breland, 49, Alisha “Grammy” Gardner, 43, and Asiyra Saige Cole, 2. All three had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

The aforementioned victims were discovered by deputies of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) upon being dispatched to 105 Hayden Street, Walterboro, S.C., at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT on Saturday morning (May 18, 2024).

“We can confirm this incident is being treated as a triple homicide,” noted a statement from CCSO within hours of the slaying. “It has been determined that this was a targeted act and is a very active investigation. We will provide further information when appropriate.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were requested to work the crime scene, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich confirmed the triple homicide was being solely investigated by CCSO.

Come Saturday evening, investigators announced a “vehicle of interest” in connection with the shooting had purportedly recorded in the Hayden Street area. By Sunday afternoon, a Cadillac CTS with a temporary license place was discovered on Clover Hill Road.

Of interest? Anonymous sources familiar with the investigation tell FITSNews the aforementioned street was subject to a drive-by shooting which resulted in a failed high-speed chase at approximately 9:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024.

While CCSO’s investigation remains active and ongoing, it’s worth emphasizing that Asiyra and Alisha’s obituaries list their dates of death as Friday, May 17 — at least three hours before CCSO’s dispatch to Hayden Street.

***

RELATED | WOMAN FOUND DECOMPOSING IN SUITCASE IDENTIFIED

***

Anonymous sources have since alleged that Gardner was a live-in caregiver for a former U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker at the aforementioned address. Obituaries have since confirmed that “Grammy” was Asiyra’s paternal grandmother.

As for Asiyra’s father? In July 2021, 23-year-old Mason Cole of Cottageville, S.C. was charged with murder and thereafter booked into the Colleton County detention center where he was later charged in connection with a drug smuggling operation in July 2022.

Come April 3, 2023, Cole was released on a $150,000 surety bond by former judge Brooks P. Goldsmith. He has since been charged with two traffic violations between March and April 2024.

CCSO is urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact investigators anonymously at 843-549-2211. Alternatively, one can submit an anonymous tip via CCSO’s website or Crimestoppers.

This story may be updated …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

