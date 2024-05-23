Cheer Incorporated: Former Rockstar Coach Indicted By Feds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nearly two years after the suicide of cheerleading icon Scott Foster sparked a nationwide scandal – the federal indictment of a former coach who worked at his South Carolina-based gym has once again shaken the industry.

News related to the Cheer Incorporated scandal has died down in recent months – frustrating many advocating for reform of this embattled industry. The recent settlements of several high-profile civil cases tied to the scandal also blunted the momentum of the reform effort.

Nearly three months ago, though, sources close to an ongoing federal investigation confirmed the detention of 26-year old Constantine George Madeckas of Greenville, S.C.

According to our sources, Madeckas was detained in Greenville County in early March by agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI). These agents also reportedly executed a search warrant for Madeckas’ electronic devices in connection with his detention. The search warrant and ongoing investigation resulted in an indictment filed in U.S. district court in Greenville, S.C. on May 16, 2024 on two charges relating to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material – or child pornography.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to the indictment, between March 2023 and October 2023 Madeckas “knowingly possessed or accessed with intent to view material that contained an image of child pornography.” Even more concerning, the indictment indicated the images in question “were of a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

It is not immediately clear how the indictment of Madeckas is tied to the Rockstar Cheer saga, but two law enforcement sources confirmed the federal inquiry into him originated with searches of Scott Foster’s electronic devices in the aftermath of his suicide.

Rockstar became the epicenter of the scandal on August 22, 2022 when Foster died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.” His body was found by police inside his vehicle at Paris Mountain state park approximately six miles north of downtown Greenville.

The day after Foster’s death hit the news, FITSNews exclusively reported that the 49-year-old coach was staring down “a multi-jurisdictional investigation into (among other things) allegations of sexual misconduct with underage girls.”

We quickly learned it wasn’t just girls. And it wasn’t just Foster. And most importantly … it wasn’t just Rockstar.

Thus began the Cheer Incorporated scandal …

***

RELATED | SETTLEMENTS REACHED IN CHEER INCORPORATED SCANDAL

***

A post on Rockstar’s Facebook page dated August 7, 2018 welcomed Madeckas as part of its coaching staff. That same year, Madeckas was also a member of the ultra-competitive “Rolling Stones” team at the facility.

Following the closure of the Rockstar franchise, Madeckas went to coach at Designer Athletics – an All-Star cheer program based in Greer, S.C.

Designer Athletics sent a letter to families shortly after his detention earlier this year informing them that they had been “contacted today as a courtesy by law enforcement to let us know that a former coach, Constantine Madeckas, was arrested for a matter unrelated to Designer Athletics.”

“The officer shared that Madeckas was arrested today for his involvement in a matter unrelated to cheerleading,” the letter dated March 7, 2024 noted.

Take a look …

Multiple individuals coached by Madeckas have told this news outlet they were “shocked” by the indictments – and even more stunned that cheerleading’s top oversight agency has yet to place Madeckas on its list of banned coaches.

“This investigation has obviously been ongoing for some time,” one athlete coached by Madeckas told us. “How was he allowed continued access to child athletes?”

As of this writing, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF)’s ineligible list does not include Madeckas.

USASF is charged with keeping tabs on individuals within the cheer industry who are charged with (or convicted of) crimes – or who engage in “any conduct inconsistent with USA Cheer rules, policies or standards” or “any action or misconduct determined to not serve the (sport’s) best interests.”

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Madeckas on June 10, 2024 at the U.S. district court in Greenville, S.C. If convicted, Madeckas faces up to twenty years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 on each of the counts with which he was charged. As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Madeckas is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Count on FITSNews to keep our readers informed of the latest developments in the ongoing Cheer Incorporated scandal. Also, as this story moves forward, please remember we have an open microphone policy which affords anyone implicated in this scandal – and anyone with an intelligent perspective on these matters they would like to share – the opportunity to communicate their views with our audience.

***

THE INDICTMENT…

(U.S. District Court)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

