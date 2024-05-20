Mica Miller Saga: Police Reports Reveal Harassment Allegations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Over the past eight years, women close to South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller have contacted police at least a dozen times to report allegations of stalking and harassment. Incident reports from the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) – which were obtained by FITSNews via the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – detail these troubling interactions.

Among them? A November 2022 incident involving Mica Miller in which the law enforcement narrative seems to contradict what John-Paul Miller claimed in the aftermath of his estranged wife’s suspicious death on April 27, 2024.

The founder of Solid Rock Ministries in Myrtle Beach, John-Paul Miller announced his wife’s death at the end of a sermon less than twelve hours after he learned of her passing. In his bizarre announcement – first reported by this media outlet – Miller commented on his late wife’s mental health and referenced her supposed resistance to treatment.

On November 28, 2022, however, HCPD officers responded to a call of a female locked in the bathroom of the Waccamaw Mental Health facility in Myrtle Beach. Officers arrived on the scene to find Mica Miller sitting in the passenger seat of a Ram truck in the parking lot with John-Paul Miller “who was trying to take her from the scene,” according to the report.

John-Paul was interrupting Mica and “would not allow her to speak to officers,” the report alleged.

The names are redacted from the reports, however our FOIA request was for records pertaining to John-Paul Miller – and he is the only male referenced in this report. The report makes it clear that the female seeking mental health treatment was his wife, Mica Miller.

(Horry County Police Department)

Workers at Waccamaw told police Mica was extremely weak and passed out twice while in the building. They were concerned she was “under the influence.”

An unnamed female told police she and Mica went to the facility to get mental health help for Mica. John-Paul pulled up and reportedly would not allow Mica to get the help she needed, per the report.. The woman told police John-Paul had been “mentally abusing (Mica) for an extended period of time by not allowing her to sleep, eat or contact her family.”

This was not the first time Mica tried to get help, she further explained. Weeks prior, Mica went to Cherokee County in an attempt to leave John-Paul and get mental health treatment. While she was away, John-Paul allegedly had a “mental break down and stated he was suicidal resulting in Myrtle Beach Police Department conducting welfare checks on him.”

(Horry County Police Department)

When officers were eventually able to separate John-Paul from Mica so they could speak to Mica alone, they determined she required hospitalization for a psychiatric evaluation. This upset John-Paul, who according to the report was “unhappy about being separated” from his wife.

“(John-Paul) was upset about this but was told due to the circumstances of the situation he was being kept away from (Mica Miller),” the report noted.

According to the report, John-Paul Miller twice called someone identified as “Lt. Wilson” – and told the responding officers “you will be getting a call.”

HARASSING ALISON …

Alison Miller (Solid Rock Ministries)

In 2016, Alison “Ali” Miller – John-Paul’s first wife, co-pastor at Solid Rock and the mother of four of his children – contacted police multiple times about disturbing behavior she witnessed during their divorce.

Beginning in March 2016, an HCPD officer documented a series of events involving ongoing allegations of harassment. According to Alison, John-Paul was constantly following her – going to her place of employment, her new church and her residence. According to the reports, John-Paul was begging her to spend “40 days and 40 nights with him without interference” because it was supposedly God’s will for him to move back into Alison’s house.

(Horry County Police Department)

Alison also told police she was concerned about John-Paul entering her home when she wasn’t there. A few months earlier, Alison’s father found John-Paul laying in the yard of her residence when she was not home. He appeared to be under the influence – but refused medical treatment and suggested he had mixed up his medication.

This incident appears to have been the one captured in this bizarre video …

Alison also told police John-Paul had moved into a residence across the pond from her house – which allowed him to monitor her movements and continue harassing her. He repeatedly called and texted her, noting that he could see her coming and going – and when she had company.

The only thing partially blocking John-Paul’s view of Alison’s house was a magnolia tree owned by the homeowners association. Alison told police she had seen a white substance on the ground surrounding the trunk of this tree – and that she believed John-Paul was trying to kill the tree with salt. According to Alison, she had seen him use this technique to kill trees on church property.

(Horry County Police Department)

Although Alison told police she did not fear for her safety, she described the stalking and harassment as “continuous.” She planned to discuss trespass notices with her manager at work (and her pastor at church) and was referred to her attorney to seek an order of protection.

Three months later, Alison again contacted police when John-Paul shone a green laser into her residence from his home across the pond. She documented the intrusion with a video. Police advised her to turn the video over to her attorney.

John-Paul Miller was not charged in connection with any of the incidents referenced in these police reports.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews as we continue to follow every viable lead in pursuit of answers to the many questions circulating around the death of Mica Miller. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to our investigative team at research@fitsnews.com.

