Mica Miller’s Death: Pastor Sent Disturbing Texts To Her Grieving Family

“This is what happens when u try to encourage someone to divorce the person they love …”

Following last month’s supposed suicide of Mica Miller – wife of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina pastor John-Paul “JP” Miller – her husband sent a series of disturbing text messages to family members informing them of her death.

One of these text messages explicitly blamed these grieving family members for Miller’s demise … even though the pastor is the one accused of abusing and harassing his late wife in the months and weeks leading up to her death (see here and here).

Miller’s body was found on Saturday April 27, 2024 in a remote pond at the Lumber River State Park in North Carolina. Her husband – whom friends and family members say abused and “brainwashed” his wife in the months leading up to her death – was cleared as a suspect by authorities on May 7, 2024.

Miller’s death made national headlines after we exclusively reported on members of her church at the end of an otherwise upbeat sermon on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

JP Miller asked his congregation to stand for an announcement — giving his parishioners strict instructions not to discuss the forthcoming news amongst themselves.

“I got a call late last night my wife has passed away,” he said. “Yeah. It was self-induced and it was up in North Carolina and, um, we’re going to have a funeral for her next Sunday here at 3:00 p.m.”

Foul play was – and by many, still is – suspected given the alleged physical, sexual and psychological abuse Mica Miller is said to have sustained at the hands of her husband.

Miller made claims to friends and family that if she “ended up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP.”

Did she mean that figuratively? Or … literally?

In the aftermath of Mica’s death, attorney Jarrett Bouchette filed filed an application with the Horry County probate court on behalf of her sister, Sierra Francis seeking to appoint Francis as a special administrator of Mica’s estate. Attached to this application were affidavits and exhibits detailing why friends and family were – and are – demanding a more thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to these filings, the timing of Mica’s death was very suspicious.

As we previously reported, less than two weeks prior to her death – on April 15, 2024 – Mica filed for divorce from her husband. As we reported, JP Miller was served with these papers on April 25, 2024, just two days prior to her death. The hearing relating to this filing had been scheduled for June 5, 2024 in front of S.C. family court judge Jan Bromell Holmes. At that hearing, Miller’s attorneys hoped to obtain an order restraining John-Paul Miller from disposing of, encumbering, transferring, selling, hypothecating, pledging, destroying or otherwise altering the status or value of any marital asset.

The affidavits filed in support of this application by Mica’s sister and brother go into further detail about what the young wife was experiencing in the weeks and days leading up to her death. In her affidavit, Mica’s sister — who said she spoke to Mica “every few days” and texted with her daily — stated Mica “expressed the abuse and violence against her by her husband to others, including family members and members of the church congregation.”

Just yesterday, this news outlet obtained copies of disturbing text messages allegedly sent by Miller to his estranged wife’s family the day after she died.

“I thought u 2 should know,” Miller began. “Mica killed herself earlier today. She needed her lithium because she has been having a 3 month psychotic episode. I’ll keep you posted on (the) funeral.”

In another message sent to a larger group of Mica Miller’s grieving family members, JP Miller told them bluntly her death was their fault.

“This is what happens when you try to encourage someone to divorce the person they love,” he wrote. “And tell them they don’t need medicine. And that they’re not ill when they are.”

“Good job Francis family,” he added.

Mica’s family members were understandably irate.

“You are the reason our sister is DEAD,” Mica’s sister wrote back.

“It’s easy to shift the blame when that’s all you know how to do,” another family member responded. “No one told her not to take her meds get that through (your) thick skull.”

“You drove her crazy simple as that and the surgery that you wanted set her off on this path,” the family member continued.

Despite police clearing JP Miller of any involvement in his wife’s death, many questions remain unanswered.

As part of our ongoing coverage of this perplexing case, I’ll be joining reporter Andy Fancher – who attended Mica Miller’s seaside memorial service earlier this week – to retrace what police insist was Mica’s final journey from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to the Lumber River in North Carolina.

Stay tuned for ‘Mica Miller’s Final Moments,’ a FITSNews special live post tomorrow afternoon (May 14, 2024).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

Jenn Wood is FITSNews’ incomparable research director. She’s also the producer of the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts and leading expert on all things Murdaugh/ South Carolina justice. A former private investigator with a criminal justice degree, evildoers beware, Jenn Wood is far from your average journalist! A deep dive researcher with a passion for truth and a heart for victims, this mom of two is pretty much a superhero in FITSNews country. Did we mention she’s married to a rocket scientist? (Lucky guy!) Got a story idea or a tip for Jenn? Email her at jenn@fitsnews.com.

