‘Bidenomics’ Jobs Report: Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be

The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden was feeling its oats on Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released last month’s jobs report. In keeping with the recent goal-seeking nature of these numbers, payrolls reportedly rose by 303,000 in March of 2024 – dramatically exceeding Wall Street expectations.

“With today’s report of 303,000 new jobs in March, we have passed the milestone of 15 million jobs created since I took office,” Biden boasted in a statement issued on his behalf from the White House. “That’s 15 million more people who have the dignity and respect that comes with a paycheck.”

About those numbers, though …

According to financial website Zero Hedge, employment is still lagging payrolls by a whopping nine million since the Covid-19 disruption – meaning the actual number of people employed is far lower than Biden’s bean counters are telling us it is. This growing gap is something Zero Hedge has been tracking since July 2022.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Then there’s this: According to BLS data, all of the new jobs from last month were part-time. That’s right, part-time positions grew by a stunning 691,000 in March while full-time jobs declined by 6,000 . Drawing the lens back further, over the previous twelve months part-time employment has grown by 1.89 million while full-time positions have plummeted by 1.35 million .

So … are there more jobs? Or … are more people having to work multiple jobs to cover the cost of soaring prices?

Also worth considering? Nearly all the new employment is going to foreign-born workers – while the number of native-born workers has been stagnant … since before Covid-19. This trend has been exacerbated by the open border policies implemented by Biden, which has pushed the foreign-born workforce to a record high of 31.15 million .

Bottom line? The buoyant jobs report touted by Biden and his mainstream media mouthpieces isn’t all it’s cracked up to … which raises fresh questions not only about the integrity of the labor data, but the intellectual incuriosity of the sheeple who reflexively swallowed this “good news” without bothering to look just below the surface at the ugly truth behind the numbers.

***

THE REPORT …

(BLS)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

