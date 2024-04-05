Guest Column: ‘Bidenomics’ Is A Nightmare For Consumer Costs

“The check gets picked up by the customer at the pump, on the farm and in our stores, and it must stop…”

by CANDACE CARROLL

Out-of-control spending may be of no concern to those in Washington, D.C. who don’t understand balancing budgets, but the impacts of the debt-binge-driven inflation of the Biden Administration’s policies is being felt by all Americans struggling with ever increasing prices, including residents across South Carolina.

Under President Joe Biden‘s failed leadership, Americans are shelling out more for food, fuel, and shelter. Since Biden became president, Americans pay 20 percent more overall – and prices are still rising. That’s all while wages have fallen for Americans by 4.2 percent during Biden’s time in office.

In the post-pandemic era, families and small businesses are yearning for relief from the economic seesaw – and they deserve better. Thankfully, this month, leaders from Washington to South Carolina’s State House have showcased policies during “Energy Week,” to highlight that there is no need to suffer under Biden’s energy poverty agenda or his “Bidenomics” future.

Coined by President Biden last year, “Bidenomics” is now the nightmare of consumers – with many of his policies tied directly to how he views and treats American energy. Pressures that families feel are directly correlated with the cost of energy – and can be found in everyday items.

For example, when Americans use plastic to safeguard from infection or food-borne illness, those come from oil-based ingredients. Farmers tilling fields use fuel to feed not only us, but the world. When consumer goods are shipped, tractor-trailers use diesel to meet on-time delivery. When we go to school, visit the doctor, or warm our homes during the winter, these actions are all made possible through robust energy production.

So why is President Biden and his administration working overtime to reverse the current blessings made possible through modern technology? In January of this year, President Biden put a ban on the exportation of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the United States. In the Gulf of Mexico, President Biden deliberately sabotaged gas sales to aid extreme environmental efforts.

Beyond that, President Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, forced electric vehicles on wary consumers, and is now attempting to outlaw the internal combustion engine through bureaucratic collusion with the state of California. On Federal Lands that we all benefit from, President Biden’s administration is working overtime to stop oil and gas production.

Hardworking families across South Carolina have seen first-hand how destructive the President’s policies have been on the men and women in the oil and gas industry. The uncertainty around the future of LNG deliberately hampers investment and confidence that we can meet the energy needs of Americans and our allies alike.

Additionally, this administration has danced to OPEC’s tune at every turn. It has imposed green restrictions on American consumers and businesses while simultaneously selling strategic oil reserves (some to our enemies) for temporary political advantage.

We have had to watch as this administration turned to foreign counterparts to address an energy crisis all the while undermining American companies who were otherwise very willing to help their country.?And the check gets picked up by the customer at the pump, on the farm and in our stores, and it must stop.

In Washington, Americans for Prosperity was thrilled to see the House of Representatives showcase the greatness of this country through meaningful solutions to provide relief to families, small businesses, and rural communities through legislation like H.R. 1121, to protect American innovation in fracking, H.R. 7023, to expand American competitiveness by reforming a broken permitting process, and H.R. 6009, to utilize the resource richness of our lands.

And, in South Carolina, our elected officials took steps to passing H. 5118, the South Carolina Energy Security Act, which would ensure families across the state have access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity. The House also took up a continued resolution, H. 5120, that calls on Congress to work in good faith to reform federal permitting and environmental review processes.

Although the tone-deaf Biden Administration may continue to please the misguided environmental fringe of the Democratic Party, I am here to tell you – we will not stop fighting the degrowth movement and President Biden’s failed “Bidenomics” agenda. Better days can be won through American ingenuity and determination.

Candace Carroll is state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Carolina, and a senior advisor to AFP Action.

