‘Bidenomics’: Prices Up 18.6 Percent

The federal government’s latest inflationary estimate came in hotter than expected, bolstering critics of U.S. president Joe Biden and placing the debate over the health of America’s economy back at the forefront of the national conversation.

According to the latest release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the consumer price index – which measures how much Americans are paying on various goods and services – climbed 0.4 percent during the month of February. That was its fourth consecutive uptick and the highest monthly increase since August.

Over the past year, prices are up 3.2 percent .

Since Biden took office, prices are up a staggering 18.6 percent .

Has your paycheck increased by that same amount over the past three years? If not, then you are essentially being taxed for the deluge of deficit spending coming out of Washington, D.C.

Prior to the data being released, former U.S. president and 2024 GOP nominee Donald Trump ripped the inflationary pressures which continue to be felt across the economy – a.k.a. “Bidenomics.”

“People are going through hell,” Trump told CNBC’s Joe Kernan on Monday, accusing his successor of sending “energy prices through the roof and food prices through the roof.”

“The middle class in our country has been routed and the middle class largely built our country and they have been treated very, very badly,” Trump added.

Trump neglected to point out his own contributions to the inflationary pressure – or his failure while in office to target tax relief to the middle class – choosing to lay the blame for all of that on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nobody, nobody wins with Covid,” Trump told Kernan.

Biden did his best to put a positive spin on the numbers.

U.S. president Joe Biden listens to remarks from his consumer czar, Rohit Chopra, in the state dining room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 5, 2024. (The White House)

“My top economic priority is lowering costs and today’s report shows we continue to make progress on that front,” a statement released by the White House noted. “Inflation is down two-thirds from its peak and annual core inflation is the lowest since May 2021. Wages are rising faster than prices over the last year and since the pandemic. Prices for key household purchases like gas, milk, eggs, and appliances are lower than a year ago.”

As I often note in covering this issue, inflation is not necessarily a bad thing. Higher incomes have to be created from someplace … and if the price of goods and services remains stagnant, then the paychecks of the workers producing those goods and providing those services is likely to remain stagnant as well.

Generally speaking, the optimum rate of inflation is around two percent annually.

For much of the administration of former president Barack Obama, inflation came in below this optimal level. The annual rate of inflation for 2016 averaged just 1.26 percent , while in 2015 it clocked in at a meager 0.12 percent . The two percent threshold was also missed in 2014 ( 1.62 percent ) and 2013 ( 1.47 percent ).

Under Trump, inflation hit its targets in 2017 ( 2.1 percent ) and 2018 ( 2.4 percent ) but dipped just below the target rate in 2019 ( 1.8 percent ). In 2020, inflation registered just 1.2 percent thanks in large part to the Covid-19 shutdown. Under Biden and congressional Democrats, inflation is humming along at more than three times its optimum level.

THE DATA …

