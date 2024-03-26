Failed Polygraph Jeopardizes Alex Murdaugh’s Federal Plea Agreement

A motion filed by federal prosecutors six days ahead of Alex Murdaugh‘s latest sentencing hearing indicates the disbarred South Carolina attorney, disgraced former badge-holder, convicted double-murderer and confessed fraudster has failed a polygraph examination required in connection with his plea agreement.

Accordingly, the feds want to hold Murdaugh in breach of that agreement – which he signed back in September.

Murdaugh’s deal on the nearly two dozen charges – which included conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering involving more than $10 million he admittedly stole or defrauded from former clients — was contingent upon him providing “full, complete, and truthful information about all criminal activities about which he has knowledge and to submit to a polygraph examination at the government’s election.”

“Murdaugh has failed to cooperate as required under the plea agreement,” prosecutors noted, asking U.S. district court judge Richard Gergel to find him in violation of the deal and to relieve them of their obligations.

Among those obligations? An apparent agreement which would have allowed Murdaugh to serve whatever federal time he received from Gergel “concurrently” – or at the same time – as his state sentence for the same financial crimes.

That revelation enraged attorney Eric Bland, who represents several of the victim’s of Murdaugh’s financial crimes.

“That is an absolute slap in the face to Alex Murdaugh‘s victims,” Bland wrote on X. “And a complete betrayal of the justice they would be entitled to.”

“The feds were played by Murdaugh,” Bland added, referring to the original agreement as “shameful.”

Why does the timing of Murdaugh’s federal sentence matter? Because were it to run concurrent with his state sentence, there’s an outside chance he could breathe free air if his murder convictions were vacated. If the federal sentence is ordered to run consecutive to his state sentence (i.e. were it to immediately begin upon his release from state prison), Murdaugh would effectively be facing a life sentence no matter what happens with the appeal of his murder convictions.

News of Murdaugh’s failed polygraph was first reported on Tuesday afternoon by reporter John Monk of The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper. According to the motion, Murdaugh’s polygraph examination followed four separate interviews by the U.S. attorney’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The interviews – which sought to locate more than $6 million in Murdaugh assets that remain unaccounted for – are what led to the polygraph examination.

The polygraph examination targeted two separate “series” on two topics of interest, according to the filing. The FBI polygraph examiner determined that there was deception indicated on both series, meaning Murdaugh failed the examination.

What those topics of interest were remains a mystery as prosecutors filed a separate motion to seal the exhibits as they relate to an “ongoing grand jury investigation,” as well as allegations of criminal activity against others.

The motion to seal the exhibits states, “it is necessary to protect the integrity of its investigation, prevent disclosure of an ongoing grand jury investigation, prevent the potential for tampering with evidence and witnesses related to the investigation, and protect the identities of witnesses, subjects, and targets of the ongoing investigation.”

Clearly the federal probe into the web of corruption surrounding Murdaugh’s activities is far from over … although it is not immediately clear which angles prosecutors are exploring.

Murdaugh’s federal sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 1, 2024 at the Waring Judicial Center in Charleston, S.C. Even before today’s filing from prosecutors, Gergel had already indicated Murdaugh could be facing a much stiffer federal sentence than he or his attorneys anticipated, submitting a notice last week letting them know he “may consider at the time of sentencing an upward variance from the proposed guideline range” presented by federal probation officials.

In addition to a lengthy prison term, restitution is expected to be a part of Gergel’s sentence – which makes locating the $6 million in unaccounted for assets a top priority for federal prosecutors.

The 22-count federal grand jury indictment filed against Murdaugh on May 23, 2023 covered an abundance of financial crimes committed from July 2011 through October 2021. These crimes deprived law firm clients of funds they were due – while illegal loans from their accounts were made with the assistance of former Palmetto State Bank chief executive officer Russell Laffitte.

Laffitte, incidentally, is appealing his conviction from federal prison – where he is serving a sentence of seven years.

Stay tuned to this media outlet for updates as Murdaugh’s federal sentencing hearing approaches …

