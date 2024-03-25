South Carolina Workforce Woes Continue

As spending on state government soars, the Palmetto State’s labor participation rate falls further below the national average …

South Carolina’s workforce continued scraping the bottom of the barrel in February, with labor participation clocking in at only a tenth of a percent over record lows.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), South Carolina’s labor participation rate was the fourth-lowest in America last month – an anemic 57.1 percent . That’s a decline of 0.1 percent from the previous month and barely above the revised record low of 57 percent recorded from August through November of 2022.

Nationally, labor participation held at 62.5 percent for the third consecutive month – meaning the Palmetto State continued its recent trend of falling further behind the rest of the country.

For those of you visually inclined, check out this graphic from our inimitable research director, Jenn Wood …

For the second straight month, South Carolina fared better than only three other states: Kentucky ( 56.9 percent ), West Virginia ( 55.2 percent ) and Mississippi ( 53.7 percent ). By contrast, neighboring Georgia stayed at 61.4 percent for the second straight month and North Carolina held strong at 60.7 percent .

What is labor participation? And why does it matter?

Unlike the widely reported unemployment rate – which tracks a segment of workers within the labor force – labor participation tracks the size of the workforce itself. Accordingly, it is a far better indicator of the extent to which people are gainfully employed … or, as is too often the case in South Carolina, not.

BLS bean counters recently revised three years of previously released data (going back to 2020) – smoothing out peaks and valleys in the numbers. As I noted last month, though, “these changes did nothing to arrest South Carolina’s sustained downward trajectory on this most important of all employment metrics.”

Indeed, the latest numbers place renewed pressure on policymakers to start prioritizing economic growth ahead of the continued growth of state government – although if history is any indication, citizens and taxpayers shouldn’t hold their breath on a reorientation of the status quo.

Uniparty politicians continue approving unsustainable state spending increases – while at the same time refusing to send any meaningful amount of money back to taxpayers. Such profligacy has continued even after so-called “Republicans” assumed supermajorities in both chambers of the S.C. General Assembly – to go with their total control over the state’s constitutional offices.

Despite campaigning as “conservatives,” these GOP politicians have grown government faster than taxpayers’ ability to pay for it for decades, repeatedly ignoring calls for broad-based income tax relief while consistently embracing bloated, ineffectual bureaucracies and failed crony capitalist schemes.

The end result of these policies? A steady erosion of South Carolina’s workforce over the past thirty-plus years. To wit: Labor participation was humming along as high as 68.5 percent when the GOP began its takeover of state government in the early 1990s.

So much for “conservative” governance, right?

