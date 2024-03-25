Chick-fil-A Parking Lot Shooting: Off-Duty South Carolina Cop Kills North Carolina Man

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting in which an off-duty Summerville, S.C. police officer shot and killed 39-year-old Michael O’Neal of Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the Summerville Chick-fil-A.

The altercation occurred in the restaurant’s parking lot around 1:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The incident report is not yet available, however videos from the scene are beginning to make their way onto social media.

New, footage from #summervillesc off-duty cop killed man after a road rage incident

Shows escalation and threats from the off duty officer b4 getting his his g*n

The last thing heard victim screams, "get out of my car" before the camera cuts off. @fitsnews@WCBD #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/bNqQbZz9Rk — The Overton Report (@overton_the) March 25, 2024

O’Neal’s family members issued a statement to WFMY TV-2 (CBS – Greensboro, N.C.) in which they indicated they were “angered, hurt, and struggl(ing) with his untimely loss.”

“Michael was well-loved by so many,” the statement noted. “He had a huge infectious smile, a hug that could fix the worst of pains, and had the ability to tell any story in a manner that would make you laugh so hard your stomach would hurt. He was the guy that was there for everyone in their worst day. He would be the first to reach out to help someone who needed a hand. He had many friends from all walks of life and never judged anyone by anything (other) than their character.”

According to the statement, family members “still have many more questions than answers.”

“We pray there will be justice, but encourage everyone at this time to focus on the loss of this wonderful soul,” they wrote.

(Click to view)

Michael O’Neal (Provided)

Anthony Delustro, 64, fired one deadly shot at O’Neal during the encounter. O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene – while Delustro received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. Initial media reports indicated Delustro was struck by a vehicle, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Delustro is on administrative leave pending the outcome of SLED’s investigation. As of this writing, no charges have been filed against him in connection with the incident.

Delustro’s law enforcement career began in December 1980 with the New York Police Department (NYPD)’s Transit Bureau District 33. During his time with NYPD, three complaints were filed against him. In January 1982, an allegation of use of force was determined to be unsubstantiated. In August 1990, a second allegation of use of force was determined unfounded. A third complaint in 2002 alleging abuse of authority regarding the search of a vehicle resulted in Delustro’s resignation.

According to his history (.pdf), Delustro moved to South Carolina in 2003 and took a job with the public safety office at Trident Tech College. He was employed by the Summerville police department from December 2007 – November 2009, the College of Charleston’s public safety office from December 2009 – June 2011, and the Dorchester County sheriff’s office from July 2011 – August 2013.

After a gap in his law enforcement career of about six and a half years, Deluca was commissioned by SLED to work for the public safety office at The Citadel from February 3, 2020 – January 24, 2023. During his employment with the Citadel, in May 2022, Deluca was demoted and reclassified for failing to meet proficiency requirements.

From there, he returned to the Summerville police department – beginning his latest stint with them on January 9, 2023. Summerville police chief Douglas Wright released a statement encouraging the public to “be patient and trust the process” as it related to the Chick-fil-A shooting.

Here is the statement in its entirety:

“On behalf of the Summerville Police Department, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the O’Neal family for the tragic loss of their loved one, Michael. Yesterday, I spoke with Michael’s parents and offered my sincere condolences.

Our police officer was treated and released after suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Our deepest prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time. This event was a struggle for all who were involved.

When the incident occurred, I immediately requested outside assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division [SLED] to lead the investigation of this incident, as they are an impartial and independent agency. I want to remind everyone that this procedure takes time. Please be patient and trust the process. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with SLED with further inquiries.”

Anyone with cell phone video of the incident is asked to assist the investigation by sending that information to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

