South Carolina Employment Situation: Revised Data Paints Gloomy Picture

Thanks to fiscally liberal uni-party leaders, the Palmetto State’s workforce is still very much riding the struggle bus …

As South Carolina politicians approve additional unsustainable government spending increases – and continue refusing to send money back to taxpayers – the consequences of these bad decisions keep turning up in the Palmetto State’s lackluster employment data.

According to the latest revised numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), South Carolina’s labor participation rate for the month of January was 57.2 percent . That’s the fourth-worst number in the nation – and puts the Palmetto State more than five percentage points behind the national average of 62.5 percent .

Take a look (courtesy of our amazing director of research Jenn Wood) …

South Carolina is ahead of only Kentucky ( 56.9 percent ), West Virginia ( 55.3 percent ) and Mississippi ( 53.8 percent ) on this critical economic indicator – which measures a state’s labor force as a percentage of its working age population. Meanwhile, neighboring Georgia ( 61.4 percent ) and North Carolina ( 60.7 percent ) are both above the critical sixty percent demarcation line.

BLS bean counters recently revised three years of previously released data (going back to 2020) – and will release updated numbers for February 2024 later this month. The seasonal revisions smoothed out peaks and valleys in the previously released numbers – although these changes did nothing to arrest South Carolina’s sustained downward trajectory on this most important of all employment metrics.

Unlike the unemployment rate – which tracks a segment of workers within the labor force – labor participation tracks the size of the workforce itself. That makes it a far better indicator of the extent to which people are gainfully employed … or, as is too often the case in South Carolina, not.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

“Republican” leaders in South Carolina – including former 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley – have presided over the Palmetto State’s steady employment collapse over the past thirty-plus years. To wit: Labor participation was humming along as high as 68.5 percent when the GOP began its takeover of state government in the early 1990s.

Now? It is continuing to plumb historic depths …

For those of you keeping score at home, in January 2024 there were 4,324,699 working age South Carolinians – of whom 2,471,792 were part of the workforce. A total of 75,335 Palmetto State citizens – or 3.04 percent of the workforce – was classified as “unemployed.”

Count on this media outlet to continue bringing our audience the full employment situation report for South Carolina – not just the political numbers cherry-picked by uni-party politicians and their mainstream media mouthpieces. More importantly, count on us to continue advocating on behalf of reforms that would fundamentally reorient this trajectory – and position the Palmetto State back on a path toward expanded employment, elevated incomes, greater prosperity and reduced dependency.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bass guitarist and dive bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven (soon to be eight) children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

