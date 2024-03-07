SLED Arrests Orangeburg Man In Connection With Infant’s Death

An Orangeburg, South Carolina man has been arrested and charged in connection with the horrific death of his three-month old son, according to a news release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Anthony Lamonte Simpson, 25, of Cordova, S.C. was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse by SLED agents following an investigation conducted by its Special Victim’s Unit Department of Child Fatalities.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Simpson’s arrest, deputies with the Orangeburg County sheriff’s office responded to a home located in the 200 block of Frolic Meadows Lane in Orangeburg on August 28, 2023. Upon arrival, they found three-month-old Adrian Simpson unresponsive. The child was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the infant had sustained head trauma with hemorrhages, contusions to the jaw and a healing rib fracture. Further investigation and interviews with witnesses led to Simpson being arrested and charged with Adrian’s death.

Anthony Simpson “did cause injuries to his son resulting in his son’s death,” the affidavit noted, adding “those injuries occurred under circumstances manifesting in an extreme indifference of human life.”

Simpson was booked in the Orangeburg County detention center. His first court appearance has been scheduled for May 8, 2024. His case will be prosecuted by the David Pascoe.

